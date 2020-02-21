Watch A Sneak Peak Of Jackson And Jo Saving A Couple After Bear Attack On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Nothing excellent ever comes from a tenting commute on Grey’s Anatomy.

Drs. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and Maggie Pierce’s (Kelly McCreary) tenting commute from hell resulted within the respectable finish in their dating remaining season. Back on Season 3, the past due, nice Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) needed to undergo immense inflammation when his colleague Dr. Preston Burke (Isaiah Washington) invited the entire most sensible men at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to what used to be intended to be a easiest buds bonding commute. And now a tenting commute will lead to bloodshed on Season 16 of the ABC clinical drama.

In but every other crossover episode of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, a couple of Grey Sloan staffers can have their palms complete after their tenting revel in is interrupted by way of a vicious undergo. Viewers must watch the hourlong episode of the emergency reaction sequence Station 19 to peer precisely what happens when a undergo just about kills a couple of folks within the woods. To nobody’s marvel, Jackson is there as a result of Victoria Hughes (Barrett Doss), a Station 19 firefighter, is there and they’re nonetheless relationship.

Their fireplace lovefest may not remaining lengthy, regardless that. In a sneak peek for the impending episode of Grey’s Anatomy, titled “A Diagnosis,” Jackson will likely be tasked with saving a pair who’ve been injured by way of the undergo. Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington)—who’s significantly freaked out {that a} undergo “came out of nowhere and ripped this guy’s nose off”—will be offering her help, at the side of Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd).

Camilla Luddington and Jesse Williams on "Grey's Anatomy." Season 16, Episode 14 airs on February 20.

ABC/Gilles Mingasson

Meanwhile, Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) will have to have his palms complete attempting to determine save a affected person with a reputedly incurable sickness. But when Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) makes a decision to take over, he will in finding himself with not anything to do however be aggravated together with his kinda-sorta ex-girlfriend for stealing his affected person, in step with a display synopsis.

Over at the different facet of the ER, Dr. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) will likely be licking his personal love wounds when his boyfriend, Dr. Nico Kim (Alex Landi), finds he does not need to introduce Levi to his oldsters. Nico’s skepticism about taking your next step of their dating does not bode smartly for Levi, who now not best lately professed his love for Nico but additionally presented him to a lot of his members of the family a couple of episodes again.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday on ABC at nine p.m. EST, proper after Station 19, which comes on at eight p.m.

Viewers can are living move each presentations on ABC’s web site and app so long as they have got a cable supplier login. Hulu Plus Live subscribers and YouTube TV contributors too can catch Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 in actual time on the ones platforms.