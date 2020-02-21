Utah Man Found Dead in Freezer Left Note Saying His Wife Didn’t Kill Him

Paul Edwards Mathers, whose corpse was once discovered in a freezer at his spouse’s house final November, died of undetermined reasons, the Utah scientific examiner made up our minds. His case have been suspected as a murder.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Mathers, 69, was once found out in the freezer after Tooele police had been known as to the Remington Park Apartments, the place a repairs employee reported he had now not heard from tenant Jeanne Souron-Mathers, Paul’s spouse, in a number of weeks.

According to experiences, police received get entry to to the condominium and located the frame of Souron-Mathers, 75. A detective was once dispatched to the site to look the house and opened a big chest freezer. Mathers’ frame was once within, wrapped in rubbish baggage with one secured by means of duct tape round his neck.

Detectives concluded that Mathers had died in March of 2009 and his frame have been in the freezer for greater than a decade, the Tribune reported.

The scientific examiner’s survey of the corpse published that Mathers had “end of stage bladder cancer, for which he had only weeks to months to live in early 2009.” It additionally discovered doubtlessly deadly doses of more than one prescription narcotics in his machine.

The Tribune reported that in line with Tooele Sgt. Jeremy Hansen, the dep. spoke to Mathers’ sister in a while after his frame was once found out. She stated she final noticed her brother on March 2, 2009, and when she stopped by means of for a talk over with on March five of that yr, Souron-Mathers instructed her that her brother had moved to California.

Initially, police had suspected foul play. However, the paper reported that officials discovered a signed and notarized letter from Mathers outlining his approaching dying. That letter, mixed with the scientific examiner’s effects, then led them to research his loss of life as a suicide.

The letter learn:

“To whom it’s going to worry

I, Paul E. Mathers, a.okay.a. Paula, being of slightly sound thoughts and most cancers ridden frame, make the next observation:

I’m absolutely mindful that with my middle conditio (sic) the Lortabs/Hydrocodine (sic) will forestall my middle. It is probably not planned as It’s not that i am able to go away my spouse, Jeanne Marie.

Jeanne has foiled my exact suicide makes an attempt.

I need it recognized that Jeanne is in NO means liable for my loss of life. Although that’s what my drama queen mom will declare. My mom, Zade Lamb, can get on together with her existence with no need to recognize that I’m a T.G.”

The “a.k.a. Paula” and “T.G.”—most likely regarding “transgender”—references in the letter suggest that Mathers can have known as a lady on the time in their loss of life. Authorities stated Mathers died from undetermined reasons, however didn’t rule out suicide.

The Tribune wrote that police spoke to the lady who notarized the record, who stated that she didn’t learn the textual content ahead of she stamped it.

Police subpoenaed plenty of monetary establishments and found out that Souron-Mathers persisted to gather her husband’s advantages from the Department of Veterans Affairs after his loss of life, coming to a complete of $177,325. Authorities dominated that Souron-Mathers died from herbal reasons.

If you have got ideas of suicide, confidential assist is to be had without spending a dime on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is to be had 24 hours, on a daily basis.