US continues fight to stop UK using Huawei kit - February 21, 2020
America’s most sensible cyber-security professional has stated that the Trump management has no longer given up its fight to stop the UK using Huawei for its 5G networks.
Robert Strayer, the US deputy assistant secretary for cyber and communications, instructed the BBC he didn’t imagine the UK govt’s choice to give the Chinese company restricted get right of entry to used to be ultimate.
He spoke to the BBC’s Rory Cellan-Jones.