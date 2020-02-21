News 

US continues fight to stop UK using Huawei kit

Allen Becker 0 Comments
Allen Becker

Allen Becker

I am Allen Becker and I’m passionate about business and finance news with over 4 years in the industry starting as a writer working my way up into senior positions.

I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category.

Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA
Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119
Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com
Allen Becker

Latest posts by Allen Becker (see all)

America’s most sensible cyber-security professional has stated that the Trump management has no longer given up its fight to stop the UK using Huawei for its 5G networks.

Robert Strayer, the US deputy assistant secretary for cyber and communications, instructed the BBC he didn’t imagine the UK govt’s choice to give the Chinese company restricted get right of entry to used to be ultimate.

He spoke to the BBC’s Rory Cellan-Jones.

Allen Becker

Allen Becker

I am Allen Becker and I’m passionate about business and finance news with over 4 years in the industry starting as a writer working my way up into senior positions. I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category. Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119 Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

Folding Bicycles Market 2019 SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Leading Players Giant Bicycle, Dahon, A-bike, GOGOBIKE

Alex Jones 0

Government to pledge £5bn for bus services and cycling routes

Allen Becker 0

Should your email say if you’re he, she or they?

Allen Becker 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *