



A TYCOON who told his ex-wife he was broke has been ordered to pay her £5.7million after boasting of his “beautiful life” on social media.

Love cheat Preston Haskell IV told the previous style to promote her engagement ring to pay for her maintenance.

Champion News Service Ltd

But Texan Mr Haskell, 53, who made a fortune in belongings and is serious about gold mining in Russia, threw £1million events in London and socialised with the wealthy and well-known, a court docket heard.

Wife Alesia Vladimirovna, 39, who he met and married in Moscow in 2003, was a member of an unique membership the place Harry and Meghan had their first date.

They lived in a £3.3million house in Chelsea, West London, however the marriage collapsed in 2016 due to his “serial infidelity” and “abuse of cocaine and alcohol”, a pass judgement on stated.

He supported Alesia for 2 years — however remaining 12 months, when he realised they weren’t going to get again in combination, he sparked a court docket struggle by means of claiming he had not anything.

He stated he owed £55million and was best getting by means of due to bail-outs from his super-rich father, who constructed a US building empire.

But Family Court pass judgement on Mr Justice Mostyn has now ordered him to shell out the massive sum to the mum of his 3 kids.

The pass judgement on noticed social media posts of him on a string of unique overseas jaunts and boasting of his way of life.

Mr Haskell has property price hundreds of thousands in houses and industry, the pass judgement on stated.

And it was “bordering on the grotesque” for him to have requested his spouse to promote the £100,000 ring.





