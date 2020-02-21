Trump Attacks Fox News’ Neil Cavuto at Rally, Fox Personalities Immediately Jump to Cavuto’s Defense

President Donald Trump has as soon as once more taken intention at a Fox News host for being insufficiently dependable to him, mocking anchor Neil Cavuto at a Colorado rally on Thursday night time hours after blasting him on Twitter over a section about Trump’s “cringeworthy” 2016 debate performances.

Fox News contributor Richard Fowler and anchor Ed Henry, alternatively, jumped to the protection in their community colleague mins after Trump’s remarks aired, calling the president’s remarks “problematic” and “un-American.”

The president, who has made it a dependancy of taking photographs at the conservative-leaning community when he feels a few of its hosts and commentators aren’t appearing him sufficient fealty, took factor Thursday afternoon with Real Clear Politics columnist A.B. Stoddard announcing his 2016 debate performances had been “disastrous” throughout Cavuto’s display.

“Could somebody at @foxnews please explain to Trump hater A.B. Stoddard (zero talent!) and @TeamCavuto, that I won every one of my debates, from beginning to end,” Trump tweeted. “Check the polls taken immediately after the debates. The debates got me elected. Must be Fox Board Member Paul Ryan!”

Later at his rally, the president mocked former Fox News anchor Shep Smith—lengthy a favourite goal of his—prior to moving his ire to Cavuto, who has taken Smith’s position.

“Fox is not much better but we got lucky,” Trump bellowed whilst blasting the media. “All of their high rated shows are the ones that like Trump, all of their loser shows are the ones that don’t like Trump. How is Shepard Smith doing? He had the lowest ratings and now Neil Cavuto took his place.”

Fox News, which was once wearing the rally reside at that second, quickly reduce away and became to Henry and his panel, which featured Fowler and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. After Kirk, a devoted Trump sycophant, stated the president gave the impression to be in “great spirits,” Fowler took intention at Trump for insulting his colleague on Fox airwaves.

“He spent the past 30 or so minutes trashing one of our colleagues Neil Cavuto for no reason in particular,” Fowler declared. “This speaks to the problem with this presidency. He can run on the good economy and I will give him points for that but to sit on this air and trash a good journalist, it speaks to the problem that we have.”

“We can’t tell our kids not to bully, we can’t tell our kids to be nice to your neighbors,” he persevered. “We can’t tell our children to do unto others when you have a president attacking a good man for no reason in particular aside from the fact that he criticized a particular policy position of his.”

Henry, for his section, piggybacked on Fowler’s protection of Cavuto, including: “Neil Cavuto from the first day I walked in to Fox News Channel has always been an outstanding man and outstanding journalist and I want to stand up for him as well.”

Moments later, after Kirk stated he was once “going to stay out of” Trump’s assaults on Cavuto whilst disregarding Trump’s rallies as “entertainment,” Fowler driven again at the pro-Trump pundit evaluating Trump to “rock stars and comedians.”

“He’s the leader of the free world, for him to sit here and attack a journalist, multiple journalists for reporting facts on his presidency is not only problematic, it’s un-presidential,” Fowler concluded. “It’s un-American. Our First Amendment is of freedom of the press.”

Fox Business Network host Trish Regan, who was once at the air throughout the president’s rally, additionally got here to the protection of Cavuto, who additionally anchors a day-to-day program on Fox Business.

“It’s come to my attention the president, while speaking to the crowd in Colorado Springs, said something disparaging against one of my colleagues,” Regan famous. “He’s someone who started this network, Fox Business, and someone who is the utmost journalist and always fair.”

“I can tell you that about Neil. He is a fair person, a fair guy, and a good man,” she added. “So I’m disappointed that the president said those things. Because Neil Cavuto is one guy who doesn’t deserve it.”