This Puffer Jacket from Eddie Bauer Is Super Warm, but It Isn’t Puffy

You know what a puffer is, proper? It’s a type of cushy, packable jackets that’s best as-is for cold days and perfect for layering in actually frigid climate. Puffers have their distinct glance because of their baffles, the stitched tubes of material into which is tucked the down or artificial fill that gives your insulation.

While puffers are typically lovely nice at retaining you heat, they ceaselessly don’t age neatly. Over time, the fill in the ones baffles will get packed down and has a tendency to creep off to 1 facet of the tube or the opposite, developing chilly spots and taking a look… lumpy. Not a perfect glance.

So how a couple of jacket with the entire heat, softness, flexibility, and packability of a puffer that has neither the puffiness nor the issues the ones puffy baffles create? Does that sound just right? Then it sounds such as you, too, want an Eddie Bauer EverTherm Dow Jacket like the only I used to be dressed in once I began this evaluate but this is now at the flooring close to me as a result of I were given approach too scorching.

The designers of the EverTherm jacket changed the usual follow of filling quilted baffling with insulation and as a substitute created skinny sheets of a cloth imbued with down, a skinny down cloth they name… Thindown. Yeah. Work smarter, no longer tougher, proper?

The results of this new technique to insulation is a jacket with a easy external, quite a few flexibility, the facility to pack down masses small, and fully even warming. The loss of sewing working all over the external additionally method awesome windchill resistance or even makes the jacket extra water resistant. And for the ones of you who simply don’t just like the puffer glance, now you’ll be able to have the puffer heat, no puff concerned. | Shop at Eddie Bauer >

