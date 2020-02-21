Storm Dennis: ‘My business was flooded twice in two days’

Image copyright

“We sat in a hairdressers across the road, which is slightly higher up, and we watched our business go under.”

Chris Harrison runs the Dale End Cafe in Coalbrookdale, a village in the Ironbridge Gorge in Shropshire. Last weekend was in particular onerous, as he must were celebrating the second one anniversary of his business.

But native companies were left counting prices amid emerging river ranges led to via Storm Dennis.

Chris advised the BBC’s Wake Up to Money programme that it was like observing a “sinking ship”, however that the area people rallied round him.

Volunteers arrived at 6am on Sunday to lend a hand sweep out the dust, with one 70-year-old buyer providing his van to lend a hand.

“Everybody was mucking in, cleaning up the shop and making sure everyone was safe. But it was all undone 24 hours later,” Chris says.

The cafe was flooded twice in not up to two days. First, when a close-by brook burst, and once more when the River Severn peaked on Tuesday.

He says that hundreds of kilos value of wear and tear has been led to, and that the whole lot that was in the cafe will want to get replaced.

“You’re watching the food you’ve bought floating around your cafe,” he says.

It’s a well-recognized tale to business proprietor Mark Davies. He runs Darwin’s Townhouse mattress and breakfast in Shrewsbury – at the banks of the River Severn.

“I was away for a business meeting when the river started rising, and I got back to complete devastation,” he says.

Mark says that the wear has taken two rooms out of motion in the basement of the “main house”, an 18th Century belongings.

“All our dry goods like coffee and tea, cleaning equipment, and even my maintenance tools are all underwater.”

Eight rooms that sit down behind the valuables had been totally bring to an end from the primary space because the river peaked.

‘Devastating for companies’

As flood warnings stay in position around the nation, native companies are taking a look forward to the weekend nervously.

Insurance analysts at PwC have estimated that harm led to via Storm Dennis and Storm Ciara in February may price as much as £425m.

But some business homeowners say there was little toughen.

Mark says that his business was coated for flood insurance coverage up till 5 February.

When it expired, he says he was visited via an insurance coverage dealer who advised him no business insurer would quilt the valuables. His top rate is now about £3,500 a 12 months – and does not come with flood quilt.

He says: “It’s devastating for businesses when you’re taking such a massive hit without insurance. If you lose a lot of stock, it comes straight off your bottom line and that can kill business.”

Chris Harrison says that as a result of his cafe has flooded on such a lot of events, just one corporate would supply insurance coverage quilt. It was so dear that the small business may no longer find the money for it.

Despite the danger, Chris says that he is no longer prepared to transport the cafe.

“We’re a community cafe, and we’ve seen so much support from everybody. We’ll be back.”