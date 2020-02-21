Russian man claims he SAWED OFF his own leg while high on ‘zombie drug’ spice…but is it actual?





A RUSSIAN man pictured with a severed leg can have sawn it off while high on ‘zombie drug’ spice.

Horrific unverified snaps seem to turn a man with a severed left leg on a clinic mattress within the town of Prokopyevsk.

He is observed clutching his bloodied limb, which is severed above the knee, within the pictures, that have been not too long ago shared on social media.

Local media reported that the man had first of all been rushed into in depth care.

According to reviews the man bring to an end his leg after downing spice and a cocktail of painkillers.

Medics are stated to have battled to stay him alive through stemming the blood from his wound.

‘SPICE’ HORROR

It is now not identified how the unidentified man controlled to make his strategy to the clinic.

The pictures had been reportedly taken while he was once being moved to another ward when docs failed to avoid wasting his limb.

Spice is a well-liked artificial drug which is able to depart customers in a ‘zombie-like’ state. It has accomplished notoriety in Britain and in other places in recent times.

It is normally made up of herbs or shredded plant subject material, with man-made chemical substances added.

In November remaining yr, it was once published that Britain’s Spice epidemic had hit an all-time high.

In 2018, there have been greater than 30,000 clinic admissions related to zombie drug Spice, weed and different cannabinoids.

Experts declare the drug is bought to the homeless, addicts and the ones with psychological well being problems as a result of they’re much less more likely to be petrified of the damaging side-effects.

It is available in as much as 100 chemical permutations, making the consequences of each and every batch totally unpredictable.

Spice was once previously a felony high however was once banned in 2016.

