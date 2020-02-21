Roger Stone Judge Amy Berman Jackson, Lookout, America, ABJ Is the New RBG

“The truth still exists; the truth still matters,” Judge Amy Berman Jackson mentioned Thursday at the sentencing of the president’s favourite grimy trickster, Roger Stone. It can have appeared like an glaring commentary, however as Trumpworld continues its attack on the rule of regulation, such things as the reality mattering appear somewhat obscured by way of the present political local weather of relentless mendacity. Judge ABJ persisted, “Roger Stone’s insistence that it doesn’t, his belligerence, his pride in his own lies are a threat to our most fundamental institutions, to the foundations of our democracy.”

The basis of our democracy has been feeling slightly shaky finally the Republican senators (with the exception of Mitt Romney) have been derelict of their responsibility of protecting the president responsible, after John Bolton used to be extra dedicated to e book gross sales than the reality, and as the president runs his personal separate media ecosystem that takes his lies as gospel. It’s arduous to have any religion in anything else that’s happening in Washington DC this present day. But then alongside comes Judge Amy Berman Jackson, rising like a phoenix from the ashes of the Mueller investigation.