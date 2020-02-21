Private equity firms raised more money in 2019 than they ever have before





Private capital fundraising had a bombshell yr in 2019.

A whopping $888 billion was once raised throughout 1,064 non-public equity,

challenge capital, infrastructure, and actual property price range. This is probably the most

non-public capital ever raised on an annual foundation, in line with a

new PitchBook report. On moderate, institutional buyers higher their

allocations to non-public markets another time via decreasing their allocation to hedge

price range and/or public equities.

Here are 3 intriguing takeaways from the document:

— Globally, non-public equity firms raised more money

than they have in any prior yr, ultimate on just about part a thousand billion

greenbacks. Blackstone’s $26 billion flagship automobile that closed in 2019 marked

the most important buyout fund ever raised. (Here’s what Blackstone CEO Steve

Schwarzman told

me about fundraising last year: “It’s tougher whilst you get larger, but it surely

nonetheless is an out-of-body revel in for me.”)

— Venture capital firms additionally had a large yr, albeit

fundraising figures fell fairly from 2018. U.S.-based price range in 2019 had a

monster yr for funding realizations and noticed go out price more than double

year-over-year, which is able to in the end develop into distributions to restricted

companions. And as soon as the ones buyers obtain their money, they will most likely recycle

it into new challenge price range.

— Dry powder continues to amass. More than

$100 billion in capital stays unspent in price range which can be six years or older. As

The New York Times noted, price range usually have 5 years to deploy

what they get from their restricted companions, or they lose the facility to spend

it. They have agreed on choice preparations with their buyers, which is

an enormous headache and creates more capital overhang.

Fundraising will have to stay tough in 2020, in line with PitchBook. However, it’s now not out of the query that fears of a looming recession may in any case put a significant dent in the fundraising totals.

NO PLANS THIS WEEKEND? Well, I’ve were given one thing for you. Frontline PBS launched a brand new documentary on Jeff Bezos, the richest guy in the sector, exploring how he constructed an empire unheard of in the historical past of American capitalism. The movie covers employee protection, shopper “ecstasy,” surveillance issues, and questions round law. As The Atlantic’s Franklin Foer notes in the documentary, “Everything this is admirable about Amazon could also be one thing that we will have to concern about it.” Watch right here.

Polina Marinova

Twitter: @polina_marinova

Email: polina.marinova@fortune.com









