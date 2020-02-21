Pete Buttigieg Fires Back at Rush Limbaugh’s Homophobic Attacks on ‘Ellen’

What higher platform than The Ellen DeGeneres Show for Pete Buttigieg to percentage his unvarnished ideas about Rush Limbaugh?

During the 2020 hopeful’s swing thru Los Angeles on Thursday, he made his 2nd look on the daylight communicate display, this time close to the highest of the Democratic box. With that greater self assurance, Buttigieg was once keen to fireside again at Limbaugh, who lately made some critically homophobic feedback in regards to the candidate and later published that President Trump himself instructed him to by no means make an apology.

“Look, I guess he just has a different idea of what makes a man than I do,” Buttigieg mentioned of Limbaugh, who had puzzled his masculinity subsequent to Trump. “I’m not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh or anybody who supports Donald Trump, frankly. You know, when I was packing my bags for Afghanistan, Donald Trump was working on season seven of Celebrity Apprentice.”

“And since when is strength about the chest-pounding and the loud-mouthed guy at the end of the bar?” he requested. “The strongest people I know are not the loudest people—they’re the ones who have the deepest sense of who they are and what they value and what they care about. And one of those people, by the way, one of the strongest people I know is my husband, Brad Pitt.”

With that line, the digicam lower to Buttigieg’s exact husband Chasten, who was once seated within the studio target market subsequent to Ellen DeGeneres’ spouse Portia de Rossi. Ironically, Trump additionally referenced Pitt in his newest rambling rally Thursday evening, calling him a “little wise guy” for creating a pointed impeachment funny story all the way through his Oscars acceptance speech.

Later within the episode, which can air in complete on Friday, Buttigieg spoke back a sequence of lightning-round questions from DeGeneres together with which fellow Democratic candidate he wish to be caught on a abandoned island with (Bernie Sanders) and the way he would price his faculty classmate Colin Jost’s influence of him on Saturday Night Live on a scale from one to 10 (6.5).

Buttigieg additionally had a message for Judge Judy Shiendlin, who lately got here out in strengthen of Mayor Mike Bloomberg: “I would like to file an appeal, and I would like to enter [into] evidence the content of the Las Vegas debate.”

Applauding that resolution, DeGeneres mentioned, “I learned a lot.”