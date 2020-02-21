Parasite Film Studio on Trump Saying the Film Shouldn’t Have Won the Oscar: ‘Understandable, He Can’t Read’

The movie studio in the back of the South Korean film Parasite fired again after President Donald Trump criticized its ancient Oscar win by way of suggesting he isn’t a fan as a result of he can’t learn.

At a rally in Colorado Springs on Thursday night time, Trump criticized the Oscar committee for awarding Bong Joon-ho’s film an Academy Award for Best Picture, the first time a non-English language movie received the award.

“How bad were the Academy Awards this year?” Trump requested, prompting boos from the crowd. “Did you notice them? And the winner is a film from South Korea. What the hell used to be that every one about?

“We got enough problems with South Korea with trade,” Trump added ahead of admitting he hasn’t ever noticed the movie.

“On best of it, they provide them the easiest film of the yr. Was it just right? I do not know.

“Can we get, like, Gone With the Wind again, please?” Trump continued. “Sunset Boulevard. So many nice films.”

Trump then puzzled why Bong’s movie received when there’s an Academy Award for Best International Feature Film—which Parasite additionally received at this yr’s rite—ahead of asking if there used to be a precedent.

Parasite additionally received two extra Oscars for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. In reaction to Trump’s feedback, Neon, the unbiased movie distributor in the back of Parasite, advised Trump is handiest mocking the movie as it has subtitles.

“Understandable, he cannot learn,” the distributor tweeted whilst sharing a clip of the rally.

Throughout the awards season, Bong instructed American audiences to recover from their stubbornness relating to gazing films with subtitles. During his acceptance speech, Bong mentioned, “I applaud and make stronger the new course that this alteration symbolizes,” after the movie a couple of deficient circle of relatives looking to infiltrate the house of a wealthy circle of relatives by way of deception used to be awarded the best prize.

In January, after Parasite received the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, Bong mentioned all over his acceptance speech, “Once you conquer the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you are going to be offered to such a lot of extra wonderful movies.

“I think we use only one language: the cinema,” he added.

Following its Oscar-success, Parasite is on the verge of constructing greater than $50 million at the Box Office, bringing its general to greater than $200 million international. Neon’s different movies come with I, Tonya, for which Allison Janney received an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 2019.

The White House has been contacted for remark.

Donald Trump addresses a “Keep America Great” rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on February 20, 2020.

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty