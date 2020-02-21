Several Afghanistan mavens, together with the previous commanding normal of U.S. forces within the area and the chairman of the violence-plagued nation’s greatest and maximum influential information media outlet, expressed outrage Thursday after the New York Times printed the uncontradicted peace-talk musings of a person who’s arguably probably the most global’s maximum achieved terrorists.

“It’s a disgrace,” Saad Mohseni, chairman of the Kabul-based Moby Media Group, instructed The Daily Beast concerning the op-ed credited to Sirajuddin Haqqani, whom the newspaper known merely as “the deputy leader of the Taliban.” That is, regardless of his management of the mass-murdering Haqqani Network based by means of his overdue father, Afghan warlord Jalaluddin Haqqani.

“The problem with this op-ed is that they’re giving a pretty nasty individual, with a track record [of terrorism] second to none of anyone else on the planet, this platform,” Mohseni stated. “The New York Times is a hard place to get an op-ed in. But to have him be able to express his views unchallenged is a disgrace.”

Retired four-star Marine Gen. John R. Allen, who commanded American and NATO forces in Afghanistan right through the Obama management, agreed.

“I am well-versed with this terrorist and his network,” Allen, president of the Brookings Institution, emailed The Daily Beast, “and giving the Haqqani terror network the platform of the NYT for the expression of their views on the so-called peace plan creates a strategic communications coup for Haqqani terror network they could never have imagined or achieved absent this decision by the Times.”

New Yorker creator and battle correspondent Jon Lee Anderson—who has been reporting from Afghanistan since 1988—stated about Haqqani and his cohorts: “These are people who have killed their way to the negotiating table. They have terrorized post-Taliban Kabul and Afghanistan to the extent that it’s almost unlivable…They’ve shown an absolute mercilessness toward any Afghans willing to contemplate any non-Islamist, non-fundamentalist future.”

Anderson famous his New Yorker colleague David Rohde was once a Times reporter in 2008 and 2009 when he was once abducted and held captive for seven months till he controlled to flee. The Haqqani Network was once implicated in that incident. “Now that they’re at the negotiating table, I suppose that they’re batting their eyes like Bambi.” The Times op-ed, alternatively, “is a very deterministic tactical move by a canny survivor of the jihadist wars who feels himself to be within reach of the prize,” he stated.

Times Editorial Page Editor James Bennet declined to reply to questions from The Daily Beast, and directed this creator to the newspaper’s spokesperson. “We know firsthand how unhealthy and harmful the Taliban is,” the spokesperson emailed in protection of the op-ed. “The Times is among the most effective American information organizations to have maintained a fulltime staff of newshounds in Afghanistan for the reason that get started of the battle just about 20 years in the past. We’ve additionally had more than one newshounds abducted by means of the group.

“But, our venture at Times Opinion is to take on large concepts from a variety of newsworthy viewpoints. We’ve actively solicited voices from each side of the Afghanistan battle, the federal government, the Taliban and from electorate. Sirajuddin Haqqani is the second one in control of the Taliban at a time when its negotiators are hammering out an settlement with American officers in Doha that might lead to American troops leaving Afghanistan. That makes his point of view related at this actual second.”

Not everybody throughout the newspaper appeared happy with the op-ed, alternatively.

“The piece by means of Siraj Haqqani,” tweeted Mujib Mashal, the Times’ senior Afghanistan correspondent, “omits the most fundamental fact: that Siraj is no Taliban peace-maker as he paints himself, that he’s behind some of the most ruthless attacks of this war with many civilian lives lost.”

In the sparsely parsed op-ed—which addresses the negotiations for an American army go out amongst different problems involving the U.S., the Taliban and the Afghan govt—Haqqani laments, “Everyone is tired of war. I am convinced that the killing and maiming must stop.”

Haqqani, alternatively, doesn’t recognize his accountability for far of that killing and maiming.

Haqqani provides, in all probability maximum disingenuously given the Taliban’s historical past, “I am confident that, liberated from foreign domination and interference, we together will find a way to build an Islamic system in which all Afghans have equal rights, where the rights of women that are granted by Islam—from the right to education to the right to work—are protected, and where merit is the basis for equal opportunity.”

Gen. Allen, alternatively, cautioned: “[I]f we consider for a 2d that Sirajuddin Haqqani and his community will honor their commitments negotiated by means of the Trump Administration we’re fooling ourselves. We know the way the Haqqanis will deal with the ladies of Afghanistan. We know the way they’ll react to the modernity completed by means of the Afghan other folks at one of these nice price since [9/11]. We know the way they’ll ‘reduce violence.’ We know there’s nearly no chance they’ll spoil with Al Qaeda.

“There isn’t any ethical equivalence by any means between the Taliban and [President Ashraf Ghani’s recently reelected] govt,” he added, “but publishing this terrorist on the pages of the Times will create one at the expense of Afghan people and all we have sacrificed.”

Mohseni, who blames Haqqani’s group for the murders of 12 Moby Group staffers during the last 4 years—“young men and young women, the future of the country, who were specifically targeted and killed”—speculated that Pakistan’s Taliban-friendly intelligence company, the generally feared ISI, had a behind-the-scenes function in generating the essay and striking it within the Times.

“Who wrote the op-ed? Who translated it for them? And who edited it for them? How do they know that this person even wrote this? The New York Times ought to ask itself those questions as well,” Mohseni stated.

Other critics interviewed by means of The Daily Beast speculated that the essay may have been produced by means of a Washington lobbying or disaster communications company, and that its e-newsletter was once most likely inspired by means of Zalmay Khalilzad, the Trump management’s particular envoy to the negotiations.

The Times spokesperson declined to deal with such procedure questions, and Khalilzad didn’t straight away reply to a request for remark by the use of the U.S. State Department.

“This is just a PR stunt,” Mohseni stated. “It’s effectively an advertorial that the New York Times has decided to amplify many, many times over, using its Op-ed Page. And this man, who clearly has blood on his hands, doesn’t give press interviews where he’s challenged and pushed back on. Instead, he’s given carte blanche. What they’re doing, essentially, is allowing this individual to launder his reputation.”