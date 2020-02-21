New York Times slammed for publishing op-ed by Taliban terrorist – one of world’s most wanted men





The New York Times has been slammed for publishing an op-ed written by the deputy chief of the Taliban.

The article by one of the most wanted terrorists on the earth used to be provocatively headlined “What We, the Taliban, Want”.

Terror mastermind Sirajuddin Haqqani claimed in his article that “we are about to sign an agreement with the United States and we are fully committed to carrying out its every single provision, in letter and spirit.”

The article follows months of negotiations with america and is the highest-profile commentary from the crowd in years.

Haqqani has a bounty of $10 million on his head for his arrest. His splinter staff is accountable for some of the most fatal assaults all through the battle and his heavy use of younger suicide bombers.

In spite of this, in his article, he writes that the “long war has exacted a terrible cost from everyone” and that he’s “convinced the killing and the maiming must stop.”

Negotiators consider they’re days clear of signing an settlement that may see America start to withdraw troops from its longest battle in Iraq.

However, the object used to be blasted by critics, together with the NYT’s personal Afghanistan correspondent Mujib Mashal.

He stated: “The piece by Siraj Haqqani in @nytopinion – which’s independent of our news operations & judgment – omits the most fundamental fact: that Siraj is no Taliban peace-maker as he paints himself, that he’s behind some of the most ruthless attacks of this war with many civilian lives lost.”

Mashal added that it’s even worse understanding “what our news reporting has on Siraj Haqqani, and what the Haqqani Network is accused of over the years.” earlier than offering a couple of examples of his battle crimes.

The Afghan presidential palace additionally reacted strongly to the object.

Spokesman Sediq Sediqqi instructed Reuters: “It is sad that the (New York Times) has given their platform to an individual who is on a designated terrorist list. He and his network are behind ruthless attacks against Afghans and foreigners.”

Others have furiously identified that the Haqqani Network is accountable for the deaths of hundreds of Americans and for sheltering Bin Laden.

Another person wrote: “Remember: NYT wouldn’t take an oped from John McCain, but they’ll take it from commanders of the Taliban, Hamas and others.”

In his article Haqqani shamelessly writes: “For greater than 4 many years, valuable Afghan lives were misplaced on a daily basis. Everyone has misplaced someone they liked. Everyone is drained of battle.

“We didn’t make a choice our battle with the international coalition led by the United States. We had been compelled to shield ourselves.

“The withdrawal of foreign forces has been our first and foremost demand. That we today stand at the threshold of a peace agreement with the United States is no small milestone.”

US TO REMOVE FORCES

Haqqani repeats many Taliban speaking issues from the negotiations, together with how girls would have rights “granted by Islam”, which might most probably nonetheless practice the crowd’s repressive interpretation of the religion.

The Taliban these days ban girls from schooling and paintings and simplest allow them to depart their properties within the corporate of a male family member. They will have to all put on burqas and are limited to house actions.

Washington needs to start pulling troops out in go back for safety promises from the militants and a promise to start peace talks with the federal government in Kabul, to be agreed by February 29.

AFGHANS SIDELINED AT TALKS

This has as soon as once more angered Afghans who’ve voiced anger at being sidelined from the talks and don’t have any want to go back to lifestyles beneath the repressive regime, nor urge for food for additional violence.

Haqqani spoke back announcing “It will depend on a consensus among Afghans” including that the Taliban used to be magically pro-democracy now and in a position to agree on “a new, inclusive political system in which the voice of every Afghan is reflected and where no Afghan feels excluded”.

He downplayed considerations about Afghanistan getting used by international militant teams to “threaten regional and world security” are “inflated”.

The US invaded Afghanistan after the 9/11 assaults at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon by Al Qaeda, who had been visitors of the Taliban on the time.

One of the guarantees believed to be incorporated within the deal is for the Taliban to prohibit any international militant teams on Afghan soil.

