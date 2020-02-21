Mum forced to have nostril, lips, hands and feet amputated after being bitten by a MONGOOSE
A WOMAN has had to undergo thru 4 amputations, 66 surgical procedures and an 11-day coma after a mongoose bit her hand.
Quadruple amputee, Shaninlea Visser, described her scary ordeal after she gotten smaller sepsis two days after the nasty chew in January 2017.
36-year-old South African mum, Shan, stated: “I used to be bitten at my former boss’s house between the thumb and the index finger.
“I didn’t suppose a lot about it afterwards till I collapsed two days later.
She stated: “My ex-boss rushed me to hospital as I was in excruciating pain with my hands and feet and it felt as if they were on fire.”
Shan’s liver, kidneys and different essential organs had began shutting down because the sepsis took cling of her frame.
Her circle of relatives, together with her younger daughter Kiara, used to be instructed there could be little likelihood she’d continue to exist as she used to be installed an precipitated coma for 11 days in a determined strive to save her lifestyles.
Doctors then spent February 2017 amputating either one of her legs beneath the knee, each hands beneath the elbow and her nostril and lips.
Shan has since been thru an in depth process 66 reconstruction operations and she is due to have any other one this April to start her jaw reconstruction.
One operation to reconstruct her lips took 13 hours.
Shan stated: “My lips were reconstructed from my thigh by placing a tissue expander under the skin and over a few weeks I had to have saline injected into this bag to stretch the skin.”
“To date I’ve had 66 operations and my nostril has been reconstructed from a pores and skin graft from my thigh and rib bone.
“This was first constructed on my forehead until there was enough blood supply to ‘swing’ it round and place it where her nose should be.”
Shan stated of her miraculous survival: “I need other people to pay attention to what sepsis can cause- lifestyles is simply too brief, take the bull by the horns and opt for it.”