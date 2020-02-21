Mike Bloomberg Blasts Bernie Sanders Over Gun Voting Record, Says ‘NRA Put Him In Congress’

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg hit again at Senator Bernie Sanders Thursday, claiming on Twitter that his rival for the Democratic presidential nomination was once elected to Congress because of make stronger from the National Rifle Association.

Sanders is these days operating on a platform that incorporates strict gun regulate measures and frequently publicly touts his low scores from the NRA. However, critics have identified that his stance at the topic has modified over the years. Bloomberg introduced a chain of tweets containing what he known as “inconvenient facts” about the problem.

“The NRA put Bernie Sanders in Congress, And Other Inconvenient Facts,” mentioned Bloomberg within the first of the tweets.

“NRA President Wayne LaPierre told Vermonters to vote for Bernie. When Sanders ran in 1990, the NRA ran ads against his opponent,” Bloomberg persevered.

Although Sanders has been out of style with the NRA for a few years, he was once subsidized via the crowd all over his first a hit run for Congress in 1990. His Republican opponent on the time was once no longer liked because of his make stronger of an attack guns ban.

Bloomberg persevered his tweets via that specialize in votes towards gun regulate via Sanders all over his early years representing Vermont within the House.

“After the NRA helped him get elected, Sanders voted against the Brady Bill FIVE times,” tweeted Bloomberg. “The Brady Bill established background checks on firearms and imposed a five-day waiting period on purchases.”

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Senator Bernie Sanders confronted off on the Democratic debate in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 19, 2020.

Mark RALSTON / AFP/Getty

Former Vice President Joe Biden has additionally not too long ago attacked the senator at the identical factor, calling the votes “flat-out immoral” whilst suggesting Sanders was once a “coward” on Thursday.

Bloomberg’s tweets additionally criticized Sanders vote casting in choose of a 2005 invoice giving gun producers partial immunity from prosecution associated with gun violence. Sanders reversed his place all over his 2016 number one marketing campaign.

Bloomberg completed his Thursday night time Twitter salvo with a tweet accusing Sanders of being “corrupt.”

“Senator Sanders has said that he’ll stand up to ‘the NRA and its corrupting effect on Washington,'” Bloomberg tweeted. “But the truth is that if the NRA has corrupted Washington, Bernie is among the corrupt.”

Newsweek reached out to the Sanders marketing campaign for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.

One day previous, Sanders and the remainder of the Democratic box confronted off towards Bloomberg for the primary time all over the Democratic debate in Las Vegas, Nevada. Most commentators deemed the night time a failure for Bloomberg, who was once relentlessly attacked via the opposite applicants.

Sanders and others have claimed that the billionaire is making an attempt to “buy” the election via spending loads of hundreds of thousands on his marketing campaign.

“Mike Bloomberg owns more wealth than the bottom 125 million Americans. That’s wrong, that’s immoral,” mentioned Sanders all over the talk. “That should not be the case when we got a half a million people sleeping out on the street, where we have kids who cannot afford to go to college, when we have 45 million people dealing with student debt.”

Bloomberg and Sanders will most probably have any other likelihood to stand off in individual on Tuesday, when each are anticipated to participate within the subsequent Democratic debate in South Carolina.