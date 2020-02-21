Leaderboard, Friday Tee times and How to Watch Championship Online

Rory McIlroy opened a two-shot lead within the first spherical of the WGC-Mexico Championship, capturing a 6-under-par 65 on the Club de Golf Chapultepec in Naucalpan on Thursday.

Starting from tee No. 10, the sector No. 1 set out his stall early, creating a 15-feet eagle at the 11th hollow—his 2nd of the event—after he ripped a 4-iron some 275 yards.

McIlroy added birdies on the 15th and 2nd holes, sooner than bogeying the fourth. The Northern Irishman briefly recovered and birdied 3 of the remaining 4 holes to end the primary spherical two pictures forward of Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas.

The 30-year-old returned to the highest of the sector scores for the primary time in 4 years two weeks in the past, however urged his new-found self belief stemmed from his sport slightly than his rating.

“I’m confident because I am playing well,” he stated. “Regardless whether I have a 1 or a 2 or a 10 beside my name in the world rankings, I’m comfortable with my game, I’m comfortable with what I’m doing and that’s the most important thing.”

Behind McIlroy, Watson and Thomas completed on 67. The former of the American pair neglected the reduce on the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club remaining week, however used to be happy his attacking way had paid off.

“Freed it [his game] up and just had some fun and realized I was in a good frame of mind,” he instructed newshounds after his spherical. “Who cares about missing a cut, really? We’ve got other things to worry about.”

Local hero Abraham Ancer completed with a 1-under-par 70 and wanted 3 instantly birdies to triumph over a hard get started, whilst global No. 3 Jon Rahm completed with 72 regardless of no longer creating a birdie till the 15th hollow.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson continued a hard day on the administrative center, carding a 5-over-par 76—his very best opening spherical for the reason that British Open at Carnoustie in 2018.

The American has received two times at Chapultepec in 3 years and entered the event because the bookmakers’ 2nd favourite however used to be uncharacteristically off colour on Thursday.

Meanwhile, per week on from successful the Genesis Invitational, Adam Scott shot a 3-over-par 74, with Jordan Spieth posting the similar rating.

Here’s the entirety you want to know forward of Friday.

Round 1 leaderboard

Rory McIlroy -6Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas -4Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel, Bryson DeChambeau, Corey Conners -3Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey, Patrick Reed, Lee Westwood, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im -2

Selected tee times (all times ET)

Tee No. 1

12:03 p.m.—Collin Morikawa, Benjamin Hebert, Zach Murray1:03 p.m.—Jason Kokrak, Zander Lombard, Shugo Imahira1:39 p.m.—Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele, Paul Casey1:51 p.m.—Francesco Molinari, Dustin Johnson, Abraham Ancer2:03 p.m.—Tommy Fleetwood, Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy2:15 p.m.—Patrick Reed, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im

Tee No. 10

12:03 p.m.—Lucas Herbert, Tae Hee Lee, Kurt Kitayama12: 15 p.m.—Bernd Wiesberger, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick12:39 p.m.—Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Justin Thomas12:51 p.m.—Adam Scott, Carlos Ortiz, Jon Rahm1:03 p.m.—Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Sung Kang1:15 p.m.—Tyrrell Hatton, Scott Hend, Byeong Hun An1:27 p.m.—Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen, Ryo Ishikawa

TV protection

Coverage on Friday starts at 2 p.m. ET on Golf Channel and runs till 6:30 p.m., with a are living circulation to be had on PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel’s virtual platforms and fuboTV.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland performs a shot all over spherical one in every of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 20 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Juan Luis Díaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty