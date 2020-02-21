JP Morgan economists warn of ‘catastrophic’ climate change

Image copyright

Human existence “as we know it” might be threatened by way of climate change, economists at JP Morgan have warned.

In a hard-hitting report back to purchasers, the economists stated that with out motion being taken there might be “catastrophic outcomes”.

The financial institution stated the analysis got here from a group that used to be “wholly independent from the company as a whole”.

Climate campaigners have up to now criticised JP Morgan for its investments in fossil fuels.

The company’s stark record used to be despatched to purchasers and observed by way of BBC News.

While JP Morgan economists have warned about unpredictability in climate change sooner than, the language used within the new record used to be very forceful.

“We cannot rule out catastrophic outcomes where human life as we know it is threatened,” JP Morgan economists David Mackie and Jessica Murray stated.

Carbon emissions within the coming many years “will continue to affect the climate for centuries to come in a way that is likely to be irreversible,” they stated, including that climate change motion will have to be motivated “by the likelihood of extreme events”.

Climate change may have an effect on financial expansion, stocks, well being, and the way lengthy folks are living, they stated.

It may put stresses on water, purpose famine, and purpose folks to be displaced or migrate. Climate change may additionally purpose political pressure, war, and it will hit biodiversity and species survival, the record warned.

To mitigate climate change web carbon emissions wish to be minimize to 0 by way of 2050. To do that, there had to be an international tax on carbon, the record authors stated.

But they stated that “this is not going to happen anytime soon”.

Developed international locations had been anxious that slicing emissions would have an effect on competitiveness and jobs, whilst much less evolved international locations “see carbon intensive activity as a way of raising living standards.”

“It is a global problem but no global solution is in sight,” the record added.

Image copyright

The financial institution has warned about climate change sooner than, despite the fact that now not in such sturdy and sweeping phrases.

In March 2019 Bloomberg reported that an government had warned that the United States had to considerably minimize its carbon footprint, and in May of that 12 months iJP Morgan known as climate change a “global challenge” that items dangers for trade.

However, JP Morgan itself has been strongly criticised previously for heavy funding in fossil fuels.

The Rainforest Action Network launched a 2019 record claiming that the United States banking large supplied probably the most fossil gasoline company financing of any financial institution in from 2016 to 2018.

Rupert Read, an affiliate professor of philosophy on the University of East Anglia, and a spokesperson for marketing campaign staff Extinction Rebellion, stated that the financial institution is “taken by some to be the largest fossil fuel funder in the world.”

He stated if the financial institution’s personal researchers had been “saying the very future of the human race is at stake” then the financial institution itself will have to change its path.

“It’s good they [the researchers] are telling the truth more – it’s not good they [the bank] remain a strong funder of fossil fuels,” he stated.

“Everyone has to have responsibility for change, whether they are asset managers, or institutional investors, or chief executives, or shareholders,” he added.

A JP Morgan spokesperson stated the analysis group used to be “wholly independent from the company as a whole, and not a commentary on it” and declined to remark additional.