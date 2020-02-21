Ivo van Hove’s ‘West Side Story’ Broadway Revival Aims to Shock, but Ends Up Lost in Time

It is usually a muffling phrase, “classic”—as West Side Story is steadily described. Yes, it’s been round some time, is influential, and much-loved. But it’s not a “classic” as in secure object set in aspic. The authentic 1957 Broadway musical—a redo of Romeo and Juliet set on New York’s streets, that includes two racially adverse gangs, the whites-only Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks—was once a bomb to custom.

A director as radical as Ivo van Hove turns out, on paper a minimum of, a smart selection to direct the Broadway revival set in the current day, which opens this night on the Broadway Theatre. (One of the display’s manufacturers is Barry Diller, the landlord of Daily Beast’s mother or father corporate IAC.)

West Side Story is a template for creative radicalism. From the primary moments of the 1961 film, the administrators’ Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins’ cutting edge imaginative and prescient is apparent, even emphatic. The display is peppered with a chain of strains, which in the end divulge the acquainted form of Manhattan. The film’s alignment with abstraction and non-convention persists all the way through with block colours, the dancers taking a look direct into the digital camera at moments similar to making a song “Cool,” its pleasure in ballet, its almost-blasé staginess and musical invention, and its typographically surprising graphics by way of Saul Bass with Elaine Makatura Bass.

The movie slinks like a cat—take into accounts the entire clicking of palms, the edging down streets, the pretty rating of lush arias and angular instrumentation. The streets of gangland New York aren’t made to glance gritty and actual in the film, but are an extension of the degree of the unique Broadway musical, which Robbins had conceived, and Arthur Laurents had written the ebook for, with Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim crafting the lovely track and lyrics.

This “classic” invitations reinvention; certainly, it set the template for it. And so, carry it on van Hove—king of extravagant and ordinary staging, together with his fondness for large TV monitors and misty deluges of water. (The degree turns into a large, sodden, steaming puddle in this West Side Story revival, too.)

However, maximum shockingly, van Hove’s West Side Story isn’t surprising; it’s tame and impatiently brisk, having ejected songs like “I Feel Pretty.” It could also be a peculiar mélange of the great, unhealthy, and baffling—particularly in what it seeks to coherently say (or sing, when it comes to “Gee, Officer Krupke”) in regards to the hot-button problems with 2020 it zeroes in on, like racism, immigration, and police brutality. Its engagement with the ones problems—extra in this beneath—comes to really feel lazy and manipulative, somewhat than surprising or shattering.

The manufacturing additionally comes with its personal off-stage controversy, having determined to stand by way of Amar Ramasar—who performs Bernardo, chief of the Sharks—who was once fired from New York City Ballet in 2018, after sharing particular photographs of feminine dancers with out their consent. Sporadic protests out of doors the theater have referred to as for his elimination from West Side Story.

On degree, the primary puzzles are proper in entrance folks. There is, bluntly, a large number of degree and no longer a lot taking place on it, barring the abnormal, large dance series which come to really feel some distance too uncommon and some distance too welcome. Otherwise, the units (designed by way of van Hove’s spouse and longtime collaborator Jan Versweyveld) are hidden in the back of the degree, like little jewel packing containers which infrequently open their doorways to us, the motion inside projected on to a large display at the again of the degree.

Here, the recessed rooms are Doc’s, the pharmacy the place Tony (the superb Isaac Powell) works, and the bridal store the place sisters Maria (Shereen Pimentel) and Anita (a standout Yesenia Ayala) paintings. We see little explosions of sunshine and task on degree from each places, but not anything else. And so, our eyes glide up to the display, the place the most efficient movies we watch come from a digital camera slowly roving over darkish streets and alleyways.

Screens are actually neatly used in theater; we’re used to them. But we’re extensively utilized to all of them day in places of work, cinemas, and in our houses. Our eyes really feel happy with monitors, and so they glide to them more uncomplicated than they do to phases, which might be normally no longer a part of our day. This is why theater is any such deal with; the degree is other to what we all know.

What a waste of cash it feels—the manufacturing’s, the theater’s, the target market’s—no longer to use a Broadway degree for all its value, in particular in case you are reviving West Side Story. Nothing is published anew by means of the usage of the large display in West Side Story; it simply serves as a visible channel of leisure that we’re used to. Of path, it appears just right, and it’s arresting, but it makes us lazy.

This screen-reliance is a disgrace, as a result of when the degree is utilized by the performers it feels used appropriately, and our eyes relaxation on what is going on on degree extra actively (as they will have to be).

When Tony and Maria and the dancing gang individuals are on degree, we watch them keenly as a result of—simply as in the movie—West Side Story is an leisure basically about motion, and in this regard the musical revival succeeds. Tony and Maria’s courtship is fantastically sung and choreographed. So a lot of West Side Story is set freedom of motion—literal and symbolic. The gangs patrol and fill the streets they aspire to personal past the restrictions of the legislation. Van Hove has Tony and Maria chasing after one every other. They run across the expanse of the degree.

Powell performs Tony because the archetypal doe-eyed dreamer, and is particularly captivating. His smile makes us smile—in brief. This is a determinedly dour manufacturing; “I Feel Pretty” was once most likely reduce for encouraging an excessive amount of levity.

“It looks less like gang warfare, and more as if a group of muscle boys have suddenly stopped feeling horny, and started arguing about the merits of Pete Buttigieg as an out-gay candidate”

The orchestra itself (led by way of Alexander Gemignani, with orchestrations by way of Jonathan Tunick) is the unseen scene-ruler and hero of the night, enjoying each and every unmarried music richly. Tony sings “Maria,” toying together with her identify as though it’s essentially the most stunning, surprising factor that has come into his existence. Their songs in combination, “Tonight,” and “Somewhere,” are as anticipatory and aching as they will have to be.

Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker’s choreography is extra combative in design than Robbins’, but it’s not any such volcanic departure from his imaginative and prescient. When the Sharks and Jets move at it, they achieve this as bodily ballet, at one level stripped off, water showering down, soaked to their skins, tumbling over one every other angrily. It appears much less like gang war, and extra as though a gaggle of muscle boys have all at once stopped feeling attractive, and began arguing in regards to the deserves of Pete Buttigieg as an out-gay candidate.

Maybe it’s in the brisk storytelling or in the performances, but the stakes for Maria and Tony as a pair don’t really feel as acute as they arrive to do between Maria and Anita (Pimentel and Ayala play their heat and anger with one every other movingly). Pimentel additionally inspires Maria’s second of anger and fury on the finish with uncooked precision.

The most vital flaw of this West Side Story is round its new followed generation and cultural politics. It is about now, 2020; we see that in what many of the characters are dressed in and the movies enjoying all through one of the crucial songs. Two of those video moments stand out in phrases of political intent. During “America,” carried out with an obvious tentativeness and reticence, we follow movies of border partitions.

There is not any added context in the tale, and the phrases of “America”—contrasting the desires and realities of Puerto Rican immigrants round their nation of foundation and the rustic they have got moved to—neither fit the severity of the visuals, nor underline the extra profound theme the video implies.

Playful because the lyrics of “America” are, they put it up for sale the American dream as the solution to the entire dysfunctions of dwelling in the meant nightmare of Puerto Rico (together with hurricanes), with the added barb that the American dream is symbolized by way of obtaining stuff.

But if this musical is about in 2020, will have to there be no longer a extra overt acknowledgment of what Puerto Rico and its folks have long gone thru, from herbal crisis to govt upheaval? The revival of West Side Story’s engagement with Puerto Rico and Puerto Rican tradition feels as gestural and performative as its engagement with the broader problems with immigration and the Trump management’s racism.

The musical’s way to race turns into much more complicated with the gangs’ compositions. On one aspect, simply as in the unique West Side Story, there are Puerto Ricans (once more, it seems that no longer experiencing anything else that Puerto Ricans in 2020 are in reality experiencing), and at the different is not an all-white gang, but a gang of many ethnicities—who’re it seems that (it isn’t defined why) all joined in their hatred of Puerto Ricans.

The Jets’ chief, Riff, is performed by way of black actor Dharon E. Jones. How does the racism of the white gang individuals of the Jets no longer lengthen to the folk of shade in their very own gang? How do the folk of shade in the Jets enjoy racism themselves in 2020 (particularly from the police), and the place does their racial animus in opposition to the Puerto Ricans come from? Nothing is defined.

“Would it have been more radical in this Trump era to make the Jets all-white as they were in 1957, to highlight the increasing presence and volubility of white supremacy in recent years?”

In this context, the place race stays central to West Side Story’s canvas in 2020, color-embracing casting works in opposition to the musical and its subject material. The faces on degree have modified to replicate trendy instances, but the musical’s ebook has no longer. Result: gaping holes. Would it had been extra radical in this Trump generation to make the Jets all-white as they had been in 1957, to spotlight the expanding presence and volubility of white supremacy in fresh years?

Van Hove’s way turns into much more unstuck in his tackle “Gee, Officer Krupke,” which Sondheim described as vaudeville, and a “sustained comic sneer.” Here, the accompanying video displays police racism, and the racist mechanics of the prison gadget extra normally.

But the knockabout, sarcastic lyrics of “Gee, Officer Krupke” in no manner fit or echo those stark photographs, even though the performers snarl and stomp as angrily as conceivable to give the phrases essentially the most damning interpretation as they do right here.

More problematically, given the music’s video accompaniment, Officer Krupke (Danny Wolohan) and Police Lieutenant Schrank (Thomas J. Ryan) appear to have teleported from the 1950s, in conjunction with Doc (Daniel Oreskes), each in garments and approach. Just as in the unique model, they’re brusque, hard-boiled, dismissive, and Doc type, liberal, and almost-mute. Krupke is only on degree lengthy sufficient to shape an opinion of him. We understand the law enforcement officials’ racism and laziness to absolutely have interaction with the entire youths in entrance of them, but in the revival it’s not expressed by way of a contemporary, added 2020-sense of brutality or vicious bent for discrimination.

The Krupke video seems like over-reach to make a 2020 theater target market really feel simply outraged. Just as in The Inheritance, when characters spouted hot-button LGBTQ problems on the target market as an inventory, so in West Side Story you are feeling a manufacturing straining for modern relevance that its supply subject material does no longer include—and which has no longer been freshly tailored, set right here in the present-day, to include.

“‘West Side Story’ cares about racism in 2020 because it knows it should, not because it sketches it on stage thoughtfully or deeply”

West Side Story, we’re instructed, has been up to date right here for contemporary instances. It hasn’t. It has been accessorized by way of fresh documentary pictures to supply a sheen of relevance. But it’s lazy theater, or even lazier cultural distinctive feature signaling, merely to pump provocative photographs at an target market for impact, when the fabric round the ones visuals does no longer echo, remove darkness from, or construct on that provocation.

West Side Story cares about racism in 2020 as it is aware of it will have to, no longer as it sketches it on degree thoughtfully or deeply. Its brooding movies need to impress us to be rightfully indignant about police brutality, racism, and the viciousness of this present management round immigration, but its dating with those problems is floor at perfect—a battery of pictures to sigh at and be infuriated by way of, somewhat than anchored in a script or narrative that without delay addresses such subject matters head-on.

The finish of West Side Story the film displays an empty lot; the 2 aspects exiting in combination in shared grief on the pointless deaths of 3 in their quantity. At the top of this revival, Van Hove first conceives a biblical-seeming symbol derived from the Crucifixion, after which the general symbol—in accordance together with his fresh aspirations—is collective and confronting.

It makes trendy sense definitely, even though it caps a musical that doesn’t meaningfully confront the racism and bigotry it aspires to skewer. The ultimate on-stage tableau turns into every other visible, similar to the ones movies, that feels too simple—and too calculated for an target market to have its liberal anguish safely nourished.