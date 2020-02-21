Harry and Meghan to end use of ‘SussexRoyal’ brand

Image copyright

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to forestall the usage of their “SussexRoyal” brand from spring 2020.

A spokesperson for the couple stated due to executive laws across the use of the phrase “royal” it have been agreed now not to identify their non-profit organisation, the Sussex Royal Foundation.

An software to trademark the Sussex Royal brand has additionally been withdrawn.

It comes after it was once introduced this week the couple will officially step down as senior royals from 31 March.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes stated they have been “focused” on plans to determine their new organisation within the spring however had reached their choice “given the specific UK government rules”.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex don’t intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory submit Spring 2020.

“Therefore the trademark packages that have been filed as protecting measures, performing on recommendation from and following the similar type for the Royal Foundation, had been got rid of.”