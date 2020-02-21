Friday Jackpot is $50 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot for 02/21/20 is $50 million, and the drawing might be held at 11 p.m. ET this night.

For the most recent effects once they occur Friday night time, stay this web page bookmarked and refresh it to look when you grasp the successful numbers.

Tonight’s 02/21/20 jackpot is $50 million, with a cash-value possibility of $36.Three million. The general jackpot may building up relying at the choice of tickets bought across the nation previous to the drawing.

The successful numbers on Tuesday (02/18/20) for the $45 million jackpot have been: 06-12-39-61-70 with a Mega Ball of 04. The Megaplier used to be 3x.

There used to be no grand prize winner from Tuesday’s drawing, however there have been two tickets that matched the primary 5 white balls for the sport’s 2d prize of $1 million. Had the megaplier been bought for an additional $1, then the second one prize would were price $Three million.

There have been 9 tickets 2d bought national on Tuesday that matched 4 of the 5 white balls and the Mega Ball for the $10,000 1/3 prize. Two of the ones bought the Megaplier for an additional $1 for third-prize winnings of $30,000 every.

The earlier Mega Millions grand prize winner used to be Tuesday 02/11/20 for $202 million with a price ticket bought in New Jersey. The earlier grand prize winner sooner than that used to be Tuesday 12/17/19 for $372 million with a price ticket bought in Ohio.

Prior to that, a $227 million price ticket used to be bought on 09/24/19 within the town of Cedar Park, Texas—a suburb north of Austin. The winner from within reach Leander got here ahead to assert that prize, however they wanted to stay nameless.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets bought in Texas all the way through January 2020. Neither of the tickets have been winners, and the jackpot saved hovering for every recreation within the new yr.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery each and every Tuesday and Friday night time, and it is one in every of America’s two greatest lottery jackpot video games. Mega Millions jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or extra with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 in step with line, and odds of successful with a $2 Mega Millions price ticket are one in 303 million. For additional info on Mega Millions, or to test your previous numbers, seek advice from its web page.

Powerball is the opposite multi-state lottery, and it additionally begins at $40 million. Its drawings happen in a while after 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball web page for more info, or to test previous successful numbers.

Friday night time we will be able to submit the Mega Millions 02/21/20 drawing payouts and inform if there used to be a winner and the place that winner got here from, if this is the case.

Here are the highest 10 Mega Millions Jackpots up to now:

Amount/Date/Winning Tickets

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, 1-KS, 1-MD

$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, 1-GA

$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

$522 million 6/07/2019 1-CA

$451 million 1/5/2018 1-FL

$414 million 3/18/2014 2-FL, 1-MD

$393 million 8/11/2017 1-IL