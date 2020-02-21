First class stamps to rise 6p to 76p

Image copyright

The Royal Mail is expanding the price of postage, with first-class stamps emerging 6p to 76p and second-class up 4p to 65p.

Prices will climb from 23 March, lower than a yr when they had been hiked to their present ranges.

The 65p second-class stamp is the utmost beneath an Ofcom value cap.

“These changes are necessary to help ensure the sustainability of the one-price-goes-anywhere Universal Service,” Royal Mail stated.

It blamed the will increase on “a challenging business environment”.

Tough marketplace

Stephen Agar, managing director of letters at Royal Mail stated: “We are operating in a tough market at present, under the threat of making a loss by 2021. These price increases will help us maintain the quality of service that is expected by our customers,”

The chance has larger that Royal Mail in the United Kingdom will probably be loss-making in 2020-21, the corporate stated in a commentary, including: “We want to invest £1.8bn in the UK to turnaround, grow and sustain the Universal Service.”

It stated it understands that many firms and families are discovering it onerous within the present financial atmosphere.

“As a result, we have considered any pricing changes very carefully and in doing so have sought to minimise any impact on our customers.”