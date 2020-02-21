Facebook Marketplace warning after man battered to death by two men he met after advertising £88 Apple AirPods for sale





POLICE have warned of the risks of marketing on-line after a man used to be battered to death by two men who responded his Facebook Marketplace advert for a couple of Apple AirPods.

Ross Houllis, 28, died 3 days after he used to be attacked and dragged thru a parking lot in Sydney on February 14.

NSW Police

NSW Police

He went to meet a possible purchaser for Apple AirPods he marketed for £88, police stated.

Two men allegedly attacked Ross after they demanded money, knocked him to the bottom and assaulted him ahead of fleeing the scene.

Supt McFadden stated informed information.com.au: “The assault upon Mr Houllis used to be planned, it used to be important and it used to be horrific for that man to have to revel in.

“What we do know from the witnesses, their observations indicated that Mr Houllis used to be now and then subconscious and unresponsive.”

Ross used to be taken to clinic with critical head accidents and tragically died on Monday.

Supt McFadden added:”It is the mindless taking of a existence, and our investigation makes a speciality of preserving the ones accountable to account.”

He additionally warned of the risks of marketing pieces on-line.

He stated: “Anyone who chooses to go surfing, they’re common platforms for the change of products and services and products.

“Make sure you understand who your clients are, meet in safe places and circumstances. The safety of yourself, your friends and family is paramount.”

Justin Andrew, Ross’ brother-in-law, informed Seven News he used to be “the nicest guy in the world and would do anything for his family”.

MOST READ IN WORLD NEWS

OUR AGONY

Mum's video of son, 9, with dwarfism in tears announcing 'kill me' over bullying

FIGHT FOR LIFE

Pregnant lady, 13, who stated boy, 10, used to be dad is raced to A&E over child fears 'WORST NIGHTMARE'

Monster who raped lady, 7, in dance studio bathroom moans about existence time period ‘FIND HIM’

Hunt for ‘suspicious’ Westerner noticed sporting other youngsters in Thailand BOY BATTERED

Stepmum jailed for beating stepson, 6, leaving him with horrific accidents

'GOODNIGHT MY BABIES'

Rugby famous person's Facebook submit ahead of killing three youngsters & spouse in automotive blaze





Sami Hamdach, 27, used to be arrested and charged over the assault on Saturday however the fees have been upgraded to homicide when Ross died.

He used to be refused bail and is subsequent due to seem in court docket on April 15.

The investigation continues.





Source link