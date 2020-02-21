Ex-FBI Director James Comey Replies to Trump Tweet With Mariah Carey ‘Why Are You So Obsessed With Me?’ GIF

Former FBI Director James Comey spoke back to a tweet from President Donald Trump with a picture of father famous person Mariah Carey asking, “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

As of Thursday, the president had at once discussed Comey in tweets 189 occasions for the reason that day after Trump fired him on May 9, 2017, and simplest six occasions sooner than that. The newest tweet accuses Comey of mendacity to Congress and leaking “classified information,” as in comparison to the felony deeds of former Trump adviser Roger Stone.

“‘They say Roger Stone lied to Congress.’ @CNN … OH, I see, but so did Comey (and he also leaked classified information, for which almost everyone, other than Crooked Hillary Clinton, goes to jail for a long time), and so did Andy McCabe, who also lied to the FBI! FAIRNESS?” tweeted Trump, prompting the reaction from Comey.

Stone was once sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in jail on Thursday. Prosecutors within the case had first of all really useful tips of between seven and 9 years out of a conceivable 50, however the Department of Justice controversially stepped in and demanded a decrease sentence after the president took to Twitter categorical his displeasure on the “miscarriage of justice.”

Stone was once convicted on seven criminal counts similar to the investigation of Russian meddling within the 2016 election. The investigation was once first of all led through Comey till his dismissal, then taken up through Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who preceded Comey as director of the FBI.

The Mueller investigation sooner or later discovered that Russia did intrude within the election to receive advantages Trump, even supposing it didn’t to find enough proof for collusion through Trump. Although the president continuously claims differently, the investigation didn’t exonerate him of colluding with Russia.

President Donald Trump shakes fingers with James Comey, then the director of the FBI, on January 22, 2017.

Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty

Trump has regularly focused Comey on social media and at rallies, continuously claiming that he was once a part of an unfair “witch hunt” towards him. A December 2019 document through Inspector General Michael Horowitz discovered that the FBI and Comey had now not acted with any bias towards Trump.

Before the Stone tweet, Trump’s most up-to-date point out of Comey falsely claimed that he was once concerned within the prosecution of disgraced former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who was once granted clemency through Trump on Tuesday.

The former governor was once convicted in 2011 of a couple of federal corruption fees together with making an attempt to promote the vacant senate seat of former President Barack Obama.

“Rod Blagojevich did not sell the Senate seat. He served 8 years in prison, with many remaining,” tweeted Trump Wednesday. “He paid a big price. Another Comey and gang deal!”

Rod Blagojevich didn’t promote the Senate seat. He served eight years in jail, with many closing. He paid a large worth. Another Comey and gang deal! Thank you to @LisaMarieBoothe who actually âgetsâ whatâs occurring! @FoxNews

— Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) February 19, 2020

Comey was once now not concerned within the Blagojevich case and was once now not a part of the FBI or the Justice Department all over the time the previous governor was once investigated and convicted.

Trump’s resolution to go back and forth the sentence of Blagojevich was once accompanied through clemency for a number of different debatable figures, together with pardons for “junk bond king” Michael Milken and previous New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik.

Speculation over whether or not Trump may additionally grant a pardon to Stone has been in style in contemporary days. The president has now not publicly weighed in at the factor however remarked that his longtime good friend has a “very good chance of exoneration” all over a speech in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday.