Dan Brown, Author of Robert Langdon Novels, Announces New Children’s Book ‘Wild Symphony’

Author Dan Brown, recognized for his bestselling Robert Landon mystery novels, comparable to Angels & Demons and The Da Vinci Code, has plotted his subsequent writing journey: a brand new musical kids’s ebook, Wild Symphony.

Due out in September via Rodale Kids, Wild Symphony tells the tale of a mouse conductor who is taking a look to body of workers up his orchestra with different animals. As youngsters transfer throughout the tale and respect the paintings of illustrator Susan Batori, they are able to additionally concentrate alongside to unique musical accompaniments by means of a smartphone app.

Though he is world-famous as a creator, Brown in truth wrote and recorded an album of kids’s track—known as Musica Animalia—again within the overdue ’80s, earlier than his books have been a fixture on cabinets in all places. That undertaking helped encourage Wild Symphony: in 2018, a pal inspired Brown to revisit Musica Animalia, in step with the New York Times.

To complement his older compositions, Brown wrote further poems and songs. Now, readers between the ages of three and seven can be expecting to revel in Brown’s unique tracks, together with “Bouncing Kangaroo” and “Brilliant Bat.”

U.S. creator Dan Brown gestures all the way through a information convention after a presentation of his closing novel Inferno in Prague January 15, 2014. A passage from “Inferno” was once learn through an elevator intercom and stunned commuters in Canada on Wednesday.

REUTERS/David W Cerny

In tandem with the youngsters’s ebook, Brown may be slated to liberate a complementary album, that includes recordings of his songs as carried out through Croatia’s Zagreb Festival Orchestra.

Upon the announcement of the ebook and album, Brown tweeted, “I’m excited to unleash Wild Symphony in September! Hoping you enjoy reading and listening as much as I enjoyed writing and composing.”

I’m excited to unharness Wild Symphony in September! Hoping you revel in studying and listening up to I loved writing and composing.

And for individuals who are questioning about my subsequent Langdon mystery â it is coming alongside smartly. More information on that within the months to return! #WildSymphony https://t.co/9JXdTw8Sbn

— Dan Brown (@AuthorDanBrown) February 20, 2020

On Instagram, Batori wrote, “I am so excited to share with you this fantastic news. After more than a year of secrecy – which was challenging – I can finally reveal that I’ve had the honor and privilege of illustrating Dan Brown’s children’s book, Wild Symphony. Dan’s exciting poems are dotted with real listenable music, composed by himself. I had the chance last year to meet him in person in Zagreb and listen to the music from the musicians of Zagreb Festival Orchestra.”

Fans of the Langdon novels mustn’t fear that Brown’s leaving that international in the back of, regardless that. In his tweet about Wild Symphony, Brown additionally added, “And for those who are wondering about my next Langdon thriller — it’s coming along well. More news on that in the months to come!”

Rodale Kids is predicted to liberate about 150,000 copies of Wild Symphony to bookstores someday all the way through September 2020.