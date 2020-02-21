Coronavirus LIVE: Italy ‘close public spaces and schools’ as chance to contain COVID-19 NARROWS
CORONAVIRUS in northern Italy has worsened after 14 new circumstances have been showed within the area of Lombardy.
Two extra circumstances have been reported within the area of Veneto.
Two extra other people have additionally been affected by a extremely contagious sickness in Veneto, even supposing it isn’t transparent if they have got coronavirus.
The outbreak comes after Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director basic of the World Health Organisation (WHO), mentioned he’s apprehensive the chance to contain the coronavirus outbreak is “narrowing”.
Although the collection of circumstances outdoor of China remained low, the WHO is anxious about clusters of infections which haven’t any transparent hyperlink to China.
Follow our coronavirus are living weblog to keep up to date with the newest information and updates.