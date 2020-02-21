Citigroup stands out in Congress’s diversity report on the banking industry
Citigroup impresses Congress with its diversity plan, how Google’s worker rise up fell quick, and Florida is one step nearer to restoring vote casting rights for the previously incarcerated.
But first, right here’s your week in overview in Haiku.
Reparations for
Jalaiah, a Renegade
hip-hop solution
Stopped-and-frisked minding
his personal giant trade, since he
met the description
A POTUS buddy and
showman will get prison time
was once the pass judgement on’s resolution
Blagojevich will
keep sprung if he can care for
court docket supervision
A device rigged and
in a position to fail. Will we
in finding absolution?
Have a completely unbelievable weekend.
Ellen McGirt
@ellmcgirt
Ellen.McGirt@fortune.com