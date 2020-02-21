Citigroup stands out in Congress’s diversity report on the banking industry





Citigroup impresses Congress with its diversity plan, how Google’s worker rise up fell quick, and Florida is one step nearer to restoring vote casting rights for the previously incarcerated.

But first, right here’s your week in overview in Haiku.

Reparations for

Jalaiah, a Renegade

hip-hop solution

Stopped-and-frisked minding

his personal giant trade, since he

met the description

A POTUS buddy and

showman will get prison time

was once the pass judgement on’s resolution

Blagojevich will

keep sprung if he can care for

court docket supervision

A device rigged and

in a position to fail. Will we

in finding absolution?

Have a completely unbelievable weekend.

Ellen McGirt

@ellmcgirt

Ellen.McGirt@fortune.com









Source link