‘Can We Get ‘Gone With the Wind’ Back?’

President Donald Trump criticized the Academy Award for Best Picture being given to the South Korean movie Parasite at a marketing campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Thursday sooner than admitting that he had no longer noticed the film.

Director Bong Joon-ho’s darkish comedy gained 4 Academy Awards all through this 12 months’s rite, the maximum awards passed out to a person movie.

“By the way, how bad were the Academy Awards this year?” Trump requested. “Did you see them? And the winner is a movie from South Korea. What the hell was that all about?”

“We got enough problems with South Korea with trade,” Trump added. “On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know.”

President Donald Trump blasted the South Korean movie “Parasite” profitable Best Picture at the 2020 Academy Awards all through a marketing campaign rally Thursday in Colorado. “Can we get, like, ‘Gone With the Wind’ back, please?” Trump requested.

Caitlin O’Hara/Getty

“Can we get, like, Gone With the Wind back, please?” Trump endured. “Sunset Boulevard. So many great movies.”

Trump additionally questioned if a film from South Korea had ever gained the Best Picture Academy Award sooner than. It had no longer. Parasite was once the first non-English language movie to be named very best image. The movie additionally took awards for very best directing, very best global function movie and very best unique screenplay.

Trump often known as supporting actor Academy Award winner Brad Pitt a “little wise guy” for Pitt’s feedback about the impeachment trial all through his acceptance speech. Pitt gained for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” Pitt mentioned.