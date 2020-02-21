BTSComeback2020 Trends As New BTS Album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ is Released

The new BTS album Map of the Soul: 7 has been launched these days with a brand new track video for the album’s name monitor “On.”

The band will exhibit their new document in a chain of interviews and occasions in the coming days, together with a are living interview Friday morning with the Today display at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City at eight a.m. and nine a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) and a distinct match held this night in Times Square at 7 p.m. (EST).

They may also carry out their new track “On” in a comeback particular airing on South Korea’s Mnet track channel later this week.

Their new track video, titled “BTS (방탄소년단) ‘ON’ Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima”, used to be launched on the reputable YouTube channel of Big Hit Entertainment, the band’s control corporate. A 2nd track video for “On” might be launched on M Countdown, a South Korean track channel airing through Mnet, on February 28.

A clip of the lead unmarried “ON” used to be launched Friday at 6 a.m. (Korean Standard Time) on TikTok, the video-sharing platform, whilst it is complete monitor record used to be unveiled previous this week. The new document includes a collaboration with Australian singer Sia in an extra model of “On”.

Fans may also be in for a “pleasant surprise” with the new BTS track “Inner Child”, consistent with co-writer of the monitor Ellis Miah, a New York artist primarily based in Los Angeles who has written, produced and remixed track for a string of musicians together with Jennifer Lopez, Sia, Backstreet Boys, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Annie Lennox and Yoko Ono, amongst others.

Speaking to Newsweek about “Inner Child” and dealing with BTS, Miah stated: “As far as ‘Inner Child’ goes, you’ll be in for a pleasant surprise. Vocally [BTS member] V delivers everything you love from his ballad performances. While it has the tenderness of a ballad, it evolves into something you’ll want to sing along with at any stadium. I wouldn’t say it was written for him as much as it was written with him. It’s such a thrill and honor to hear melodies and lyrics you contributed sung with such depth and soul.”

“‘Inner Child’ was truly a collaborative project. V, PDogg [South Korean music producer] and RM [BTS member] had a clear vision for the song and we’re so grateful to have been invited to be a part of it,” he added.

Other co-writers on the “Inner Child” come with Scottish singer-songwriter KoolKid, British digital track crew Arcades (who additionally wrote and produced two songs on the earlier BTS album Map of the Soul: Persona) in addition to singer-songwriter Adien Lewis, who has labored with different Ok-pop artists together with NCT Dream and Taemin from Shinee.

“Kool Kid and Arcades are based in the U.K. and came to my studio in LA, along with Adien Lewis, and well all had an in-person jam session. We passed ideas back and forth from Seoul to London to LA. It was a transglobal process,” Miah informed Newsweek.

“We also have to keep up with the fast pace that the band keeps! They have a tremendous work ethic and you have to try and catch up. What is fascinating is that while everyone from musicians, engineers, producers and the band are working on these songs, the band is still out performing and meeting fans! They do double duty!” he stated.

Anticipation for the go back of the Ok-pop giants has been construction over the previous few days with the band drip-feeding enthusiasts with glimpses of the new document, together with a number of units of idea pictures of the new album.

Following their Today display interview, the band may also be doing a spherical of different tv and radio interviews, together with one with MTV Fresh Out in Times Square at 11 a.m., every other are living interview with Syke and MJ in the Morning radio display, which airs from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. (EST) on 106.1 BLI and every other interview with ExtraTV in New York City prior to a distinct match for Hyundai Motors, for which the band are ambassadors, in Times Square at 7 p.m. (EST).

Fans have taken to social media to percentage their pleasure over the new BTS album in messages posted with the hashtag #BTSComeback2020, which has been top-trending on Twitter, together with a number of different similar phrases and hashtags.

“bts are about to break records which they created. their power is unmatched. #BTSComeback2020,” wrote @kthdoingthings.

“bts mots7 comeback soon and even though i’ve had months to prepare… i’m still NOT READY. this comeback feels completely different from the rest. #BTSComeback2020 #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7” wrote @hwaornah.

“It feels like it’s taken forever to get here! I’m so excited #BTSComeback2020,” wrote @Piercethesydni.

BTS attend Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 on December 31, 2019.

Getty Images

BTS may also characteristic in a distinct episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon airing on February 24, which sees the band trip the subway on a excursion of New York City’s maximum iconic spots and carry out at Grand Central Terminal.

They also are scheduled to characteristic in a “Carpool Karaoke” section on James Corden’s The Late Late Show on February 25.

The band may also be appearing their track “On” on M Countdown as section of its “BTS Comeback Special” airing on Mnet on February 27.

The North American leg of the band’s Map of the Soul live performance excursion runs on decided on dates from April 25 to June 6 this 12 months in the U.S. and Canada.

Full Track List for Map of the Soul: 7

Intro: Persona작은 것들을 위한 시 [Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)]Make It RightJamais VuDionysusInterlude : ShadowBlack SwanFilter시차Louder than bombsOn욱 [UGH!]00:00 (Zero O’Clock)Inner Child친구 [Friend]MoonRespectWe are Bulletproof : the EverlastingOutro : EgoOn (Feat. Sia)