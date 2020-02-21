Broadway’s ‘West Side Story’ Mess Continues as Dozens Protest Opening Night

Ivo van Hove’s West Side Story revival drew a large crowd on its opening night time—of each A-listers and protesters. Amar Ramasar, who performs the Sharks chief Bernardo within the new manufacturing, confronted a scandal in 2018 when he used to be fired from after which re-hired through the New York City Ballet after sharing sexually particular footage of his female friend, Alexa Maxwell. As one protester’s signal reportedly put it, “A boy like that should not be on Broadway.”

Although the night time noticed its proportion of celebrities—together with Liev Schreiber, Alec Baldwin and Vanessa Hudgens, in step with Variety—the business reviews that round 100 other people accumulated outdoor the Broadway Theatre to protest. Demonstrations like those have nagged on the manufacturing right through the run-up to its debut. On Thursday, Variety reviews, chants incorporated “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Ramasar has got to go.” (One of the display’s manufacturers is Barry Diller, the landlord of Daily Beast’s father or mother corporate IAC.)

But the manufacturing’s control has stood company, liberating a remark closing week that insisted, “There is zero consideration being given to [Ramasar] potentially being terminated from this workplace.” Per the New York Times, control stated the 2018 scandal took place in some other place of job and used to be “fully adjudicated.” Ramasar has met with the display’s solid to handle the problem, the Times reviews, and pinned a letter at the theater’s name board closing week: “It breaks my heart that a terrible mistake I made two years ago has caused a situation that is distracting from the work you are all doing here with such selflessness,” the letter learn. “I want you to know that my past is not my present.”

In the autumn of 2018, dancer Alexandra Waterbury sued the New York City Ballet and her ex-boyfriend, Chase Finlay, alleging that the dance corporate used to be a “breeding ground” of deterioration for feminine dancers. Finlay, she stated, secretly took and shared nude footage of her with different male dancers and donors. She additionally alleged that two different male dancers—one in all them Ramasar—had shared particular footage of alternative girls with Finlay. At the time, the corporate denied condoning misconduct and insisted it had “taken the appropriate disciplinary actions for the dancers involved.”

Ramasar’s female friend, Alexa Maxwell, used to be the topic of the footage he shared. On Wednesday Maxwell informed the Times that she is “not a victim” and had selected to publicly shield Ramasar after a protester accused him of getting dedicated sexual attack. “It’s shocking to me that these protests are still happening,” she stated.

Waterbury feels otherwise. Looking again on manufacturers’ choice to face through Ramasar closing week, she informed the Times, “I was furious. It was last Friday and I showed up here and just screamed the entire time.”