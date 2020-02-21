Brit suspected of FAKING his death in Bali ‘stole gran’s life savings and set up fake charities to scam people





THE Brit suspected of FAKING his death in Bali faces recent allegations from his personal uncle of stealing his gran’s life savings and surroundings up fake charities.

Sean Flynn, 58, claims his “slippery” nephew – entrepreneur Ryan Roth – is not anything greater than a con artist and a “serial fraudster living his life on other people’s money”.

In a letter allegedly written via his grandmother and noticed via Mail Online, she begs her grandson to go back the cash.

The letter starts: “Thanks very a lot Ryan for letting me down.

“I haven’t any cash left now. I’m being worried for the primary time in 70 years…

“I trusted you and thought that you of all people would not let me down.”

The letter continues to state that the aged lady has suffered sick well being due to the tension of the unpaid money owed.

Signed ‘nan’, it reads: “I lent you money left, right and centre and not a penny back.”

Mr Flynn, a scuba diving trainer now residing in Cyprus, believes his nephew robbed his personal grandmother of up to £20,000 of her life savings.

He informed Mail Online: “As a kid Ryan all the time believed he was once the neatest in the room, particularly at Christmas circle of relatives gatherings.

“He was once going to be a certified tennis participant as a result of of all of the glamour related to it, then a marine biologist.

“He went to America to grow to be an actor and went via the title Ryan Roth as he idea he had a greater likelihood as Roth is a not unusual title for actors…

“He didn’t touch his overdue mom for seven years till he sought after cash, she by no means had any as she was once deficient and would check out to borrow cash for him as she believed he was once ravenous.

“He borrowed a lot of money from his aunt, she didn’t say how much but knows she won’t get it back.”

Mr Flynn additionally detailed how his globe-trotting nephew left the United Kingdom to pursue a glamorous life in America.

He claimed he modified his title from Ryan Flynn to Ryan Roth in the hopes of touchdown an performing gig.

Ryan’s private site states he “started traveling the world at 21” and has lived in London, Paris, Tokyo, Bangkok, Sydney, Auckland and Los Angeles.

FRAUD ALLEGATIONS

His distressed uncle defined how Ryan scammed cash from people via surroundings up charities and then later dissolving them.

Two corporations – ‘Our Planet UK’ and ‘Living Legends Ltd’ – had been set up underneath the title Ryan Flynn as a result of last down in a while after.

Ryan’s private ConnectedIn web page additionally states that he’s the founder and CEO of KaBu & Co., an organization he describes as “one of the most ethical coffee supply chains in the word” and connects “farmers to buyers, which reduces the cost to buyers and increases smallholder farmer income.”

The corporate is now not in operation as of January 31 ultimate month, in accordance to its site.

Ryan’s ex-girlfriend, Karen Jin Beck, who dated him for 3 years from 2009 to 2012, up to now admitted her ex “made some bad decisions including scamming people”.

She mentioned: “I wish Ryan had the opportunity to be able to repay and make amends. It seems like he may have resorted to faking his death in order to start over. I just hope he did not end his life.”

STILL ALIVE?

Authorities in Bali mentioned they’re now probing whether or not the entrepreneur, from Southampton, continues to be alive after an obvious suicide notice gave the impression on the scene in addition to his bike, which was once noticed within sight at Uluwatu cliff.

Bushes gave the impression undisturbed on the backside of the 500-foot cliff and police say they have got no indication as to whether or not he can have taken his personal life, been concerned in an twist of fate and even fled the scene.

Police mentioned the letter, discovered inside of Roth’s bag, was once addressed to his former female friend, Alice, and learn: “I’m sorry Alice, I’m the man you fell in love with, but past things I never did made you feel like I was a stranger. I’ll always love you. None of this is your fault. Your old man xx.”

A submit on a site for scam sufferers claims that Ryan Roth, who allegedly used the title Ryan Flynn, had bought a “1970 penny to an elderly woman for some A$8,100, essentially robbing her of her life savings”.

Others additionally claimed that Roth had remarkable hire bills again in Sydney Australia and that he had conned a former female friend out of 1000’s, leaving her homeless.

Allegations additionally surfaced that Roth had scammed others in the United Kingdom and France ‘the use of the hide of a kid intercourse trafficking charity’.

