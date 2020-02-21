‘Breaking Bad’ ended six years ago—but ‘Better Call Saul’ and merchandise keep gaining steam





When Breaking Bad, a sequence a couple of cancer-stricken chemistry instructor who turns to the meth industry, debuted on AMC in 2008, it had no merchandise—no longer even a T-shirt. Twelve years later, author Vince Gilligan unearths himself watching at a wall of Funko dolls in his Los Angeles workplace—no longer simplest of protagonists Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), however a goateed Gilligan himself.

“The idea of creating something that generated action figures delighted me to no end,” Gilligan tells Fortune by means of telephone. “I probably bought most of the 100 or 200 of those that they made.” He’s tickled via them, he says, greater than every other Bad merchandise over the years—hazmat fits, cooks’ aprons, “blue sky” rock sweet—all references to the Schedule II managed substance made and bought via Walter and Jesse.

During its five-season run from 2008 to 2013, Breaking Bad resisted declining viewership and nearly cancellation to turn out to be one of the vital wildly well-liked displays on TV. Six years after its finale, reinforced via offbeat logo partnerships, eating place pop-ups, a mezcal line, and a Netflix movie sequel, the neo-Western set in Albuquerque is verging at the empire industry.

The “Breaking Bad” hazmat go well with dress at the racks on the Halloween Club retailer in Montebello, Calif., on Oct. 16, 2014. FREDERIC J. BROWN—AFP by means of Getty Images)

Gilligan and spouse Peter Gould appear poised to experience this teach so far as it’ll cross. Although Breaking Bad could be historical past, prequel Better Call Saul, targeted on Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman (a.ok.a. Jimmy McGill), hit the bottom working from a essential and advertising perspective. The display returns for its 5th season by means of a two-night premiere Sunday and Monday.

“Our fanatics admire the cleverness of [Better Call Saul],” Linda Schupack, the president of selling at AMC, tells Fortune. “They expect that from our marketing.”

Part of this, Schupack says, is completed with movies that “break the fourth wall.”

TV and YouTube content material

In 2017, Better Call Saul introduced again the nature of Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), a Chilean-born meth kingpin who owns fried-chicken chain Los Pollos Hermanos. To tease his go back in season 3, AMC ran a late-night advert for the eating place on native Albuquerque stations starring Esposito in persona—and without a point out of the display.

“Fans loved it,” Schupack says, bringing up “all sorts of discussion on our social platforms.”

To tease the season 5 free up date, Cinnabon’s Facebook web page ran “archival footage” of an Omaha location opening. Part of Better Call Saul is a flash-forward wherein Jimmy/Saul, the objective of a world manhunt, relocates to Omaha and works at a Cinnabon below the identify Gene Takavic. The persona seems partially obscured within the video, which, AMC says effectively engaged Saul fanatics.

“Fans knew it was Gene from the show, and they solved the teaser to reveal the date,” Schupack says.

Odenkirk in persona at a Cinnabon on “Better Call Saul” from the second one season premiere. Ursula Coyote—Sony Pictures Television/ AMC

As some distance as the logo partnership with Cinnabon? “They got it. They’re hip. They turned out to be great partners,” Gilligan says. “They did not mind having, in a fictional sense, this dirty lawyer on the run from the law, working at one of their bakeries.”

“It turned out to pay dividends, hopefully, for both sides of the equation,” he says.

AMC additionally leverages throwaway Saul moments for YouTube content material. A scene wherein felony fixer Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) brings a cheese sandwich to a drug deal in lieu of a gun resulted in “How to Make a Pimento Cheese Sandwich.” Other “training videos” come with Gus in “How to Iron a Shirt,” legal professional and Jimmy’s female friend Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) in “How to Negotiate,” and cartel felony Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) in “How to Make a Taco.”

“Tapping into [the show’s] unique voice is something our fans expect,” Schupack says.

And, she says, AMC has finished demolition of the fourth wall with a sequence of Los Pollos Hermanos stands in primary towns.

Restaurant pop-ups

Three years in the past, to bring in the go back of Gus, brief Los Pollos Hermanos places have been erected on sixth Street in Los Angeles, on the South via Southwest pageant in Austin, and in a car park in Manhattan’s Financial District. (The Thirsty Bird white meat eating place in Sydney was once additionally reworked right into a pop-up Los Pollos.)

The websites featured quite a lot of appearances via Odenkirk, Esposito, and Michael McKean (who performs Jimmy’s brother Chuck McGill), in addition to chicken-costumed mascots and Jimmy’s beater automotive parked out entrance.

“We furthered the blur between the fictional Los Pollos Hermanos and an actual restaurant,” Schupack says. (The pop-u.s.didn’t be offering fried white meat, promoting small orders of curly fries as an alternative.)

The “Better Call Saul” promotional Los Pollos Hermanos pop-up eating place sits in a New York parking zone in 2017. Brad Barket—Getty Images for AMC

For season 5, as an alternative of reviving the stand-alone eating places, Sony Pictures Consumer Products teamed up with Uber Eats and kitchen supply community Family Style Inc. for a “virtual launch,” providing Pollo Tenders, Fring Fries, and Slaw Goodman for supply. This, it kind of feels, was once a cost-cutting measure from the former pop-ups.

“Little did I realize this could be accomplished without building an actual brick-and-mortar restaurant,” Gilligan advised The Hollywood Reporter in 2019.

The exception was once The Breaking Bad Experience pop-up in West Hollywood, made to advertise Netflix movie sequel El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and designed to appear to be an RV park meth lab. Kitchen staffers in hazmat fits served unsliced pizza, Heisenberger Sliders, and Loaded Saul-sa Nachos.

To wash it down, guests may just sip Dos Hombres, a mezcal advanced via Cranston and Paul.

An alcoholic project

In 2019, the actors each and every posted the similar photograph of 2 donkeys with the caption: “Soon.” They adopted it up with a photograph of themselves wading thru a river: “Even sooner.”

During an look on The One Show, Anna Gunn, who performed Walter’s spouse, Skyler, spilled the beans: “I believe it is a nod to a mezcal tequila that they are bringing out, the two of them, called Dos Hombres.”

Cranston, Gilligan, and Paul in the back of the scenes at the set of “Breaking Bad” movie “El Camino.” Ben Rothstein—Vinton Productions

Naturally, fanatics thirsting for a rumored Breaking Bad movie—or any reunion between Cranston and Paul on-screen—felt moderately let down via the inside track. But, the pair insisted, it was once a keenness undertaking.

“We couldn’t get the idea out of our heads,” they stated in a joint remark, calling themselves “two guys on a quest” for the very best Mexican liquor.

Still, the pair have been burying the lede: They had a movie sequel within the can. A month after the mezcal information, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was once introduced for an Oct. 2019 free up.

A Netflix partnership

Gilligan owes a part of Breaking Bad’s longevity to Netflix. “We were in a bit of trouble viewership-wise after about a year or two on AMC,” he says. “AMC was doing their very best to get the viewership up, but that world was in the midst of a change it didn’t realize it was undergoing.”

That alternate was once the emergence of streaming. “Netflix stored us in that it allowed people to compensate for Breaking Bad and binge-watch it,” he says.

Paul on set as Jesse Pinkman in a scene from Netflix’s “El Camino.” Ben Rothstein—Vinton Productions

“Netflix seemed to be the natural home for it given what Netflix had done for the original series,” Jeff Frost, president of manufacturing corporate Sony Pictures Television, tells Fortune. “They exposed it to this wide range of demographics and made it the cultural phenomenon that it is.”

In the Breaking Bad collection finale, “Felina,” Walter heroically opens fireplace on a neo-Nazi compound with a device gun in his trunk, enabling a once-enslaved Jesse to hurry off into the barren region. Gilligan sought after to make a stand-alone movie to inform the remainder of Jesse’s tale, however AMC handed because it doesn’t make one-off movies.

“With that in mind, I always want to ‘dance with the girl that brung ya,’ so to speak,” Gilligan says.

El Camino gave fanatics closure for Jesse, introduced again deceased characters Walter, Mike, exterminator-burglar Todd Alquist (Jesse Plemons), and Jesse’s female friend Jane Margolis (Krysten Ritter) in flashbacks, and stands at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

No ‘master plan’

No subject the place the Breaking Bad assets grows each in storytelling and in advertising scale, Gilligan tries to by no means “put the cart before the horse.”

“Our first concept, all the time, is to by no means do the rest that might harm the Breaking Bad or the Better Call Saul logo,” he says. “But having said that, we’re always looking for fun and offbeat ways to give our fans the opportunity to own a little piece of the show.”

Gilligan outdoor the Los Pollos Hermanos pop-up hosted via AMC and Citizens Parking on March 30, 2017, in Los Angeles. JB Lacroix—WireImage/Getty Images

At instances, Breaking Bad merchandise has earned less-than-kind opinions. A 2014 Vice article insisted that it “[cheapens] the show’s legacy,” announcing that the T-shirts, sweet, and dolls “encourage an afterlife of costume parties and dorm posters.”

But merchandise apart, Breaking Bad–similar displays and motion pictures are the place its legacy may also be in reality judged; critics say that Gilligan and Gould have stayed one step forward of fanatics’ expectancies.

“I used to be anxious about El Camino in idea however was once reassured in its execution,” Donna Bowman, an A.V. Club author who recapped Breaking Bad and now Better Call Saul, tells Fortune. “And numerous other people concept Better Call Saul was once a horrible concept, giving a backstory to a personality who didn’t want one, however they have been fallacious.”

“In many ways, Better Call Saul is best,” Alexander Zalben, the managing editor of Decider, tells Fortune. “Part of this is as a result of they have been nonetheless discovering their manner within the early episodes of Breaking Bad, [whereas] Better Call Saul knew itself in an instant.”

With El Camino within the rearview reflect, Sony has “a lot of things in the works” for the Breaking Bad assets, Frost says. “We’re going to make sure we give the audiences what they want.”

And as Gilligan gazes at an workplace wall of Breaking Bad knickknacks, the runoff of a display that turns out to stand endless enlargement into the 2020s, he admits he and Sony are principally winging it available on the market and that there was once by no means a “master plan.”

“I’d like to pitch to Fortune mag my nice industry acumen and my chess-master-like imaginative and prescient for the branding and the selling of the display,” he says with amusing. “We just kind of have fun with it and take it day by day, product by product, and company by company.”

