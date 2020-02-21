5 things Maria Sharapova always packs when traveling





Maria Sharapova hardly stops transferring.

Ever since she changed into a certified tennis participant at age 16, the 32-year-old Russian athlete has spent a lot of her existence at the street. Although based totally in Los Angeles, Sharapova has spent the previous six months residing out of suitcases, coaching in Italy, and taking a spoil in November together with her boyfriend, British businessman Alexander Gilkes, to holiday in Rwanda. The couple stayed at Bisate Lodge, a luxurious lodge perched upon an eroded volcano cone; they went on safari and noticed gorillas up shut at close by Volcanoes National Park.

“I’ve noticed a large number of things, and I’ve been to many

puts, however at this position, for each us, we didn’t wish to depart,” Sharapova says

of the enjoy. “It used to be so gorgeous, like time used to be status nonetheless. Trekking

to peer the gorillas used to be probably the most surreal reports of our lives.”

Despite her travel to Rwanda, Sharapova most commonly enjoys traveling solo. Keen on architect Frank Gehry—whose postmodern paintings comprises the Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles and the Guggenheim Museum development in Bilbao, Spain—Sharapova spent years following Gehry’s paintings all over the world.

“I would be in Prague, and I would see his building, and I would send a picture to my mom,” she recollects. “Then I would be in Düsseldorf and random cities where you see some of his work. And it kind of became like a little collection of his work that I would share with my mom and some of my social feeds.”

Given her intensive travels, Sharapova has

honed her elementary trip prerequisites to a number of must-have pieces.

Here, in her personal phrases, are the 5 things

she by no means travels with out:

Slip silk sleep masks

“My friend gifted this to me a few years ago, and I had never used eye masks before on my face, because I usually don’t like things on my face,” Sharapova says. “I’m usually a really good sleeper on the plane, but I like to be comfortable. I like a blanket; I like the whole thing, and I don’t like light. I tried this mask, and for some reason, I’ve just been the best sleeper on the plane ever since, especially on those night flights. So that’s definitely one of my tools I use when I’m sleeping on a plane. It’s just a really big help.” SRP: $50.

The Infinite Game, by way of Simon Sinek

“I’m always inspired on the plane, and Simon has been on many different podcasts—I just listened to one the other day,” Sharapova says. “There’s something about his perspective that I think has obviously resonated for millions of people, because I think his TED Talk is, like, in the top three most-watched in their history. There’s a way that he speaks about leadership and purpose that’s very natural and really resonates with my own experience and in a way that I can use it in my own life.” SRP: $21.44 for the audiobook; $28 for the hardcover.

Ella’s Kitchen child meals and Sugarpova snacks

“Believe it or not, I love Ella’s baby food, actually in peach, which I eat a lot of during training and sometimes during matches,” admits Sharapova. “They taste really good, and they’re pureed, so they’re just easy to consume. When it comes to guilty pleasures—and I have a lot of them—I’m a little biased towards my candy company, Sugarpova. I do a lot of research. I go online. I find the local chocolate shop or the local fudge place. If I’m at the airport, and I find it at the store—like, we’re in Hudson News at the airport—I actually get two bags, and I ask the store managers or the clerks who are selling the candy. I’m like, ‘Have you heard of this company? How’s it doing?’ I ask all these questions. And then I say, ‘Would you like to try it? Because I’m the owner.’ So I usually buy two bags, and I give them one. And I take one for me because I’m like, ‘Okay, well, one for me, one for you.’” SRP: $10.34 for Ella’s Kitchen merchandise; $3.49 to $12.99 for Sugarpova snacks.

Rimowa Hybrid Cabin suitcase

“It’s honestly one of my favorite travel pieces, because I love how convenient it is,” says Sharapova. “It’s actually very spacious. Most of the time, I actually travel with a lot of bags, and most of the time, my carry-on is actually my tennis bag. Or I’m going somewhere for a few days of meetings, and I can just pack a carry-on, and I rarely get to do that. But you can tell when I’m in vacation mode. If you ever catch me twirling it around with those wheelies, then you’ll know—and that’s when I’m a happy girl.” SRP: $770.

Dr. Barbara Sturm face masks

“Skin in general after traveling can be very unpleasant, and I rarely travel with makeup on,” Sharapova says. “So there are two main reasons why I love this: one being that you usually look very strange when you are wearing a mask, and the best part about this mask is that it’s like a mask moisturizer—it doesn’t look like you’re wearing a mask. So you put on as many layers as you want. It might come off a bit creamy, but it kind of soaks into and blends into your skin, and it’s not noticeable at all. You don’t even need to wash it off after—or you can.” SRP: $120.

