10 Rounds with Onofrio Raimondi the head bartender at Fiola in Washington, D.C.

What do you love to drink after a shift? “As much as I love cocktails, I also enjoy relaxing with a glass of wine while I’m reading a cook book or anything food related. In my free time, I’m interested in learning more about wine and all different types of cuisines.”

What is the all-time perfect dive bar jukebox track? “I much prefer the hits from ’60s, ’70s and ’80s than the music of these days, so I would say “Surfin’ USA” from one among the perfect bands of all time, The Beach Boys.”

What drink must be banished and why? “I would really appreciate it if the Porn Star Martini could be banished, because in my personal opinion it’s super sugary, far too sweet and not a balanced drink at all.”

Name the first excellent drink you ever drank and the place you had it. “It’s been many years at this point, but I can easily say that one of my first good drinks was an Americano.”

What e book on cocktails or spirits is your go-to useful resource? “The Flavor Thesaurus by Niki Segnit. It’s the book that I use to check the flavor profile of my ingredients, but the one that I consider my bible is Liquid Intelligence by Dave Arnold.”

What’s your favourite bottle of booze that prices not up to $25? “Gordon’s Gin.”

What’s your favourite bottle of booze that prices greater than $100? “Pio Cesare Barolo Chinato.”

What’s your favourite cocktail and meals pairing? “At Fiola, we have cocktail and food pairings, and one of my favorites is a twist on a French 75 that has rosé Champagne, and is paired with lobster ravioli. The brightness of the rosé Champagne and the acid of the lemon juice matches perfectly with the mineral and salty lobster notes.”

What’s your favourite shot-and-a-beer aggregate? “Patron Silver Tequila and Corona.”

What is the one device that you just all the time you’ll want to pack while you’re touring for industry? “My personal squeezer, Japanese mixing glass, muddler, bar spoon, jigger and shakers. I rely on these tools everywhere I go.”

Onofrio Raimondi is the head bartender at Fiola in Washington, D.C.

Interview has been condensed and edited.