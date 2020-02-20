Who Went Home, Clue Packages and Best Fan Theories

The Masked Singer aired Wednesday evening with a complete new crew of celebrities. Taco, Banana, Kitty, Mouse, Elephant and Frog had been the focal point at the episode, which noticed one unmasked already.

Fans had a handful of early theories for who may well be underneath each and every masks. Piled in conjunction with the clue programs from Wednesday’s episode, there is a probability audience are already not off course. Here’s the whole lot you want to grasp in regards to the episode, clues, and guesses that would have an effect on the remainder of the season.

Banana with host Nick Cannon on ‘The Masked Singer’.

Frog

This dapper masked superstar used to be the primary to take the degree on Wednesday. Before his clues had been shared, the judges commented on how small the fame will have to be, implying a loss of top within the dress. The clue bundle began with a “news flash” and claimed Frog hasn’t ever had a possibility to “do things my way.” They discussed each a lightning flash and a change, apparently associated with their profession. The video additionally confirmed $106.

To debut their “new side,” Frog sang “U Can’t Touch This” by way of MC Hammer. Judges had a handful of visitors for the fame id together with former Olympian Michael Johnson, Carl Lewis and Ray J.

Fans had different concepts. Twitter customers had been fast to chime and counsel some musicians which may be underneath the masks. The first not unusual bet used to be Bow Wow. Others guessed Kevin Hart as the fame within the dress.

Elephant

Elephant got here subsequent with some intriguing clues. The first used to be an evident clue: Elephant sat right down to play the drums, and apparently known as it their “calling.” They mentioned their profession has allowed them to steer a parade to “white houses” They additionally claimed they have discovered a brand new calling. Bluebirds had been a visible clue within the video.

The masked singer sang “Friday, I’m In Love” by way of The Cure. Judges had been attracted to the clue that Elephant “led a movement.” Lance Armstrong, Travis Barker and Tommy Lee had been early guesses.

Online feedback appeared sure one well-known athlete is also underneath the masks. Many guesses saved with the theme of a imaginable athlete. Tony Hawk used to be guessed by way of many audience.

Kitty

The glamorous Kitty’s clues claimed they really feel “at home among the weird and the wonderful” and that this “show is made for me.” They adopted up by way of explaining they might love to “wipe the slate clean as the purest snow.”

They additionally stated that folks recognize them as “the person I once was,” seeming to suggest their early profession can have them caught in a previous public opinion. Rose petals had been additionally proven, which judges instantly in comparison to The Bachelorette.

Kitty took the mike to sing “Dangerous Woman” by way of Ariana Grande. Judges guessed Julianne Hough, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, regardless that they admitted they had been completely stumped by way of Kitty’s id.

Fan guesses had been missing instantly after Kitty’s efficiency. Twitter feedback pointed to Keira Knightley and Christina Aguilera.

Kiera knightly is the kitty no questions

Taco

Taco took the degree with a little bit of humor. They opened with a powerful clue: Taco claimed to had been “a comforting part of your lives for decades.” In addition, they claimed their regimen generally is a bit “mild,” and they might love to “spice up” their symbol.

On degree, Taco sang “Fly Me To The Moon” by way of Frank Sinatra, and debuted some spectacular vocals. Judges had been floored by way of Taco’s efficiency and guessed Martin Short, Regis Philbin and Bob Saget.

Fans had been majorly inspired with Taco’s efficiency. They gave the impression to suppose Taco may well be Tim Allen, Tony Bennett or Emeril.

Is the Taco Emril or Tim Allen?

But like

Is the Taco Emril or Tim Allen?

