Who is Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and where is he now?





OVER the path of 2 seasons Narcos: Mexico has chronicled the upward push and fall of one of the crucial influential and hardly ever mentioned drug lords of all time.

Though he got here from subsequent to not anything, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo ascended the ranks to grow to be head of the Guadalajara Cartel.

Who is Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo?

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo is some of the greatest drug traffickers in Mexican historical past.

He is additionally the founding father of the trendy Mexican drug industry.

Commonly recognized via his nickname El Padrino (The Godfather), Gallardo shaped the Guadalajara Cartel within the 80s.

He managed virtually the entire drug trafficking in Mexico and the corridors alongside the USA border.

What took place to Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo?

Gallardo is recently serving a 37-year sentence at a most safety jail in Mexico.

He was once in the end convicted for the homicide of DEA Agent Enrique Camarena in 1989.

After his incarceration Gallardo nonetheless remained some of the greatest traffickers in Mexico.

In the ’90s he was once transferred to the Altiplano most safety jail.

Once there he lived in an eight via 14 foot cellular that he was once now not allowed to go away.

As Gallardo were given older he began to bitch of the prison’s deficient residing prerequisites and started the appeals procedure to serve the remainder of his sentence beneath space arrest.

In December of 2014 he was once transferred to a medium-security jail in Guadalajara because of his declining well being, and in February of 2019 his request for space arrest was once denied.

As of 2020, and at 74 years outdated, Gallardo is nonetheless in prison for his many crimes.

Who have been the Guadalajara Cartel?

Guadalajara, the leafy capital of Jalisco state within the west of Mexico, has lengthy been thought to be a seat of energy for the cartels who keep an eye on drug trafficking from South America to the USA.

In the past due 1970s, a central authority crackdown on heroin and hashish manufacturers pressured many medication lords from Sinaloa to Guadalajara.

Dozens of kingpins shaped the brand new Guadalajara Cartel in round 1980.

The major ringleaders have been Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, Rafael Caro Quintero and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo.

Their names nonetheless instil worry virtually 30 years after the cartel was once damaged up.

Gallardo, referred to as El Padrino or The Godfather, at one level successfully ran the medicine industry in the entire of Mexico.

His Guadalajara Cartel have been a few of the first in Mexico to conspire with Colombian cocaine mafia teams to site visitors their product to the USA.

They prospered from the industry, allegedly beneath the safety of Mexico’s DFS intelligence company.

But Quintero and Carrillo have been in the end arrested and Gallardo was once pressured underground.

Gallardo convened the rustic’s best narcos at a space in Acapulco to divide up the turf – earlier than he too was once arrested in 1989.

Quintero, jailed for 40 years for killing a DEA agent, was once mistakenly launched from prison in 2013 and is now a fugitive with a $20million bounty presented for his arrest.

Carrillo and Gallardo are nonetheless in jail.

El Chapo, a member of the Guadalajara Cartel, went directly to shape the Sinaloa Cartel that managed a lot of Western Mexico for the following twenty years.

Recently, battles for keep an eye on a few of the more than a few mobs that sprang up from the Guadalajara Cartel have resulted in a full-blown Mexican Drugs War.

Who performs Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo in Narcos: Mexico season 2?

Gallardo is performed via Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Diego Luna in Narcos: Mexico.

The Mexican actor has gave the impression in lots of movies, together with Y tu mamá también, Milk and Rudo y Cursi.

The personality within the Netflix model is described as: “Quiet however daring, inscrutable however sharp-minded, and a benevolent chief who is unswerving to his buddies, buddies and workers — however whose ambition comes earlier than all else.”

Narcos: Mexico season 2 hit Netflix on Friday, February 13, 2020.





