When Is the Next Democratic Debate? Candidates to Take the Stage in Charleston, South Carolina

Following Wednesday’s Las Vegas debate amongst contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination, the applicants will take the level once more in not up to per week.

The 10th debate can be held February 25 in in Charleston, South Carolina’s biggest town, forward of that state’s number one on February 29. CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute will co-host the tournament, which can happen at the town’s Gaillard Center.

To take part, applicants will have to have 10 p.c beef up in a minimum of 4 polls licensed by way of Democratic National Committee, or 12 p.c beef up in polls taken handiest in South Carolina. These polls have to be launched between February four and 24. Alternatively, a candidate who needs to take part will have to have received a minimum of a unmarried delegate in the Iowa caucuses, the New Hampshire number one or the Nevada caucuses.

The debate can be broadcast on tv and can be to be had for are living streaming on social media, CBS News stated.

“We’re extremely excited,” stated Trav Robertson, chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, in accordance to The State. “Any time we can get all of the presidential candidates in one place, it gives us an opportunity to showcase South Carolina and the Democratic Party.”

South Carolina’s number one can be the first held in the South. After the Nevada caucuses, on February 22, it is going to be one in every of the first probabilities for the applicants—and the nation at massive—to see how they fare amongst African American electorate.

Iowa and New Hampshire have populations which are about four p.c and 1.7 p.c black, respectively, in accordance to the U.S. Census Bureau. Nevada’s African American inhabitants is round 10 p.c, and about 27 p.c of South Carolinians are black.

Newsweek reported ultimate week {that a} February 14 ballot from East Carolina University (ECU) confirmed that former Vice President Joe Biden led the Democratic box with 28 p.c. He was once adopted by way of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, at 20 p.c, and billionaire businessman Tom Steyer, at 14 p.c.

Biden, who did poorly in New Hampshire and Iowa, is also reckoning on South Carolina to revive his marketing campaign’s possibilities. Historically, he has won majority beef up from African American electorate in polling. The ECU ballot, then again, indicated that more youthful African Americans (the ones beneath 55) are supporting Sanders as a substitute of the former vp.

Democratic presidential applicants Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in the February 7 debate in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Joe Raedle/Getty