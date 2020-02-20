Warren Presses Bloomberg to ‘Immediately’ Release Women ‘Who Have Been Harassed’ from Nondisclosure Agreements on Debate Stage

Senator Elizabeth Warren took former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg to job over his remedy of ladies right through Wednesday’s presidential debate, making an unsuccessful request that he unencumber more than one girls who’ve allegedly accused him of sexual harassment from nondisclosure agreements.

The presidential applicants confronted each and every different for the primary time on the debate in Las Vegas, Nevada. Billionaire Bloomberg, who up to now got here underneath fireplace from Warren for attempting to “buy” the election, has denied the allegations and defended his remedy of ladies right through the controversy.

“I hope you heard what his defense was: ‘I’ve been nice to some women,'” stated Warren. “That just doesn’t cut it. The mayor has to stand on his record and what we need to know is exactly what’s lurking out there.”

Warren then went after Bloomberg over a lot of nondisclosure agreements signed by means of girls who’ve allegedly accused him of harassment.

“He has got some number of women, dozens, who knows, to sign nondisclosure agreements both for sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the workplace,” Warren stated. “So, Mr. Mayor, are you willing to release all of those women from those nondisclosure agreements so we can hear their side of the story?”

“We have very few nondisclosure agreements,” stated Bloomberg. “None of them have accused me of doing anything other than maybe they didn’t like a joke.”

Bloomberg’s reaction brought on an audible gasp from some within the target market.

“These are agreements between two parties who wanted to keep it quiet, and that’s up to them,” Bloomberg insisted. “They signed those agreements and we’ll live with it.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and previous New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg confronted off on the Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 19, 2020.

Mario Tama/Getty

Warren then persisted to press the previous mayor on what number of girls he intended by means of “some” and once more requested him to permit the ladies to legally talk.

“When you say they signed them and they wanted them, if they wish now to speak out and tell their side of the story about what it is, they allege, that’s now OK with you,” she stated. “You’re releasing them on television tonight?”

“No,” Bloomberg answered. “Senator, the company and somebody else, in this case a man or a woman or could be more than that, they decided when they made an agreement that they wanted to keep it quiet for everybody’s interests. They signed the agreements and that’s what they’re going to live with.”

Warren stated that Bloomberg’s nondisclosure agreements had been a sign that he would now not be an good enough candidate to face President Donald Trump. Earlier right through the controversy, she had accused the previous mayor of getting known as girls “fat broads” and “horse faced lesbians,” in reference to feedback made in 1990 concerning the U.Ok.’s royal circle of relatives.

Trump, who was once conserving a rally in Arizona on the similar time stated that he heard Bloomberg was once getting “slammed at the debate.”

“The question is are the women bound by being muzzled by you? And you could release them from that immediately,” stated Warren. “Because understand, this is not just a question of the mayor’s character, this is also a question about electability. We are not going to beat Donald Trump with a man who has who knows how many nondisclosure agreements and the drip, drip, drip of stories of women saying they have been harassed and discriminated against.”