Victoria’s Secret stake sale values firm at $1.1bn

A controlling stake within the underwear firm Victoria’s Secret can be bought to a US non-public fairness firm.

On Thursday, the fad store L Brands introduced it’ll promote 55% of the corporate to Sycamore Partners for $525m (£408m).

Boss and govt chairman of Victoria’s Secret, Leslie Wexner, will step down as a part of the deal.

He stated that keeping apart Victoria’s Secret into a non-public corporate would “restore” the industry’s expansion.

The underwear corporate accounted for almost part of the corporate’s $13.2bn earnings in 2019. But it has noticed gross sales decline during the last 12 months.

L Brands valued the firm at $1.1bn and can retain a 45% stake. After promoting a number of companies, L Brands stated it’ll pay attention to the sweetness chain it owns, Bath & Body Works.

Mr Wexner has been appointed chairman emeritus and can stay a member of the board.

In 2019, he got here underneath hearth for his lengthy friendship with the overdue intercourse perpetrator Jeffrey Epstein. Mr Wexner hired Epstein as a detailed adviser, however minimize ties in 2007. He stated he used to be “embarrassed” through his friendship with the USA financier.

He additionally up to now accused Epstein of misappropriating cash.

The logo confronted additional scrutiny final 12 months because it cancelled its annual style display, bringing up deficient tv scores.

The display introduced in 1995 and used to be as soon as a big popular culture match, drawing thousands and thousands of audience each and every 12 months to look at its so-called “angels”.

In 2018 it noticed its lowest scores ever, drawing grievance that it used to be sexist, out of date and lacked variety.

The logo’s father or mother corporate L Brands stated it used to be essential to “evolve” its business plan at the time.

It has arguably been eclipsed in recent times through Savage X Fenty, the underwear line through singer, actress and businesswoman Rihanna, whose occasions exhibit a variety of frame varieties.

There used to be additionally a livid reaction to an interview in Vogue with then leader advertising and marketing officer Ed Razek. He advised “transsexual” other people must now not be part of the fad display. He later left the corporate.