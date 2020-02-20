Victoria’s Secret is about to be sold after years of scandal and slumping sales





L Brands Inc. is shut to promoting a controlling stake in its Victoria’s Secret emblem to non-public fairness company Sycamore Partners in a deal that values the underwear emblem at $1.1 billion, Wall Street Journal reported bringing up unidentified other people accustomed to the advance.

Sycamore Partners is anticipated to purchase 55% in Victoria’s Secret in a transaction that with L Brands and retain 45% in a separate company that can come with the young-adult targeted Pink chain, in accordance to the newspaper. L Brands’ billionaire founder Leslie Wexner will step down as chairman and leader govt officer, WSJ stated. The deal may be introduced as early as Thursday.

Wexner, 82, and the longest-serving leader govt officer at the S&P 500 Index, would possibly stay at the board of L Brands and retain stake in each the firms.

The transaction follows years of scandal and slumping sales on the underwear chain. The Columbus, Ohio-based company has struggled to mend a picture tarnished by means of allegations of misogynistic tradition beneath Ed Razek, its debatable former leader advertising and marketing officer, in addition to lingering questions about Wexner’s courting with past due convicted intercourse perpetrator Jeffrey Epstein. Wexner says Epstein defrauded him.

Lost Ground

Victoria’s Secret, nonetheless tied to the push-up bra aesthetic the corporate projected for lots of years, has misplaced flooring to competition that marketplace their merchandise as relaxed and body-positive. A broader retail shift to e-commerce and clear of buying groceries department shops has additionally dealt a blow.

After this sale, L Brands would be diminished to working the Bath & Body Works chain of skincare merchandise that contributed 35% to the total revenues within the 12 months ended February 2019. Victoria’s Secret, regardless of a declining contribution over the years, introduced in just about 56% of L Brands’ income remaining 12 months, in accordance to information compiled by means of Bloomberg.

The deal follows L Brands’ plans, laid out remaining September, for a turnaround at Victoria’s Secret. At the time, executives stated they might toughen the in-store revel in and replace the promoting to be extra inclusive whilst ensuring core shoppers don’t really feel alienated.

L Brands stocks have climbed virtually 36% this 12 months in New York after declining for 4 instantly years. The corporate is scheduled to file quarterly effects on Feb. 26.

