Unarmed 26-Year-Old Shot in Face by ICE Agent Will Likely Live With Bullet in Neck ‘For the Rest of His Life’

A 26-year-old guy who was once shot in the face by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent all through an operation to arrest his mom’s spouse, has been left with serious accidents and could have to are living with a bullet in his neck for the leisure of his lifestyles, his attorneys have stated.

The replace on Erick Diaz Cruz’s situation got here as his felony crew filed a federal civil rights motion towards the officer who shot him.

Diaz Cruz, who’s Mexican and lives in Martinez de l. a. Torre, Veracruz, the place he has labored for a number of years as an assistant to his the town’s mayor, were visiting his mom, Carmen, in Brooklyn previous this month when he woke up to sounds of a commotion out on the side road, consistent with his attorneys.

He went outdoor to test on the state of affairs and noticed two males in simple garments engaged in a disagreement along with his mom’s long-time spouse, Gaspar Avendaño-Hernandez, they stated.

“During the encounter, an ICE agent pulled out his gun and aimed it at Diaz Cruz,” a commentary despatched on behalf of Diaz Cruz’s felony crew states. The 26-year-old, who was once unarmed, coated his face with one hand simply as the ICE officer fired the gun immediately at his face, his attorneys state.

The bullet pierced the younger guy’s hand and entered the left aspect of his face, fracturing a couple of bones in his face ahead of turning into lodged in his neck, his attorneys stated.

Now, Diaz Cruz is convalescing from acute fractures to bones throughout his face and hand, whilst the 26-year-old could also be not able to transport his left hand and arm and has imaginative and prescient loss in his left eye that medical doctors concern is also everlasting. His attorneys stated Diaz Cruz is more likely to need to are living with a bullet in his neck for the leisure of his lifestyles.

In a commentary, Diaz Cruz stated the taking pictures was once “not just an attack against me, but also an attack against the entire Latino community in the United States.”

“This is the right time for our community to come together to protest against and protect ourselves from ICE’s violence,” he stated.

Katie Rosenfeld, an legal professional at Emery Celli Brinckerhoff & Abady representing Diaz Cruz stated her place of work was once “heartbroken and sickened by ICE’s senseless and unjustified shooting of Erick.”

A tender, hard-working and law-abiding guy was once gunned down on the streets of Brooklyn in huge sunlight in entrance of his circle of relatives, shot in the face at level clean vary, by an agent of the United States executive,” Rosenfeld stated.

“Erick posed no risk to somebody, at any time. Erick’s face is shattered, and he and his circle of relatives are traumatized. We are a country of rules, equality and justice; Erick’s case calls for that we are living as much as the ones values.”

It is unclear how Diaz Cruz’s accidents will affect his skill to go back to his paintings as presiding assistant for his the town’s mayor, with the 26-year-old additionally being in rate of protecting data of municipal contracts.

Family contributors of Eric Diaz-Cruz, joined by immigration activists, hang a vigil for Eric, who was once shot in the face by an ICE agent after intervening in the arrest for deportation of his mom’s boyfriend, February 16, 2020 in the Gravesend community of Brooklyn, New York. They visited the house the place Eric was once shot and the place he’s convalescing from his wounds.

Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis/Getty

Diaz Cruz had come to the U.S. after acquiring the crucial vacationer visas and he were specifically excited to seek advice from his circle of relatives in this travel as a result of he could be introducing his female friend, who he lives with in Martinez de l. a. Torre, to his circle of relatives for the first time.

The taking pictures got here simply weeks ahead of the Trump management introduced that it will be deploying tactical legislation enforcement officials to sanctuary towns throughout the nation, together with New York, the place the incident opened up, prompting outcry from immigration advocates.

“What happened to Erick and this family is horrific. We stand with the Diaz Cruz family in demanding justice following the shooting,” stated Jackie Pearce, a Raids Response legal professional with Make the Road New York, which is representing Avendaño-Hernandez.

“We also call for the immediate release of Mr. Avendaño from ICE custody and a full and impartial investigation by New York authorities so that this family and others terrorized by unlawful actions can get the truth. We hope that this lawsuit helps to shed much-needed light on this tragedy,” Pearce stated.