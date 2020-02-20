Trump Says FBI Were ‘Dirty Cops’ Over Mueller Investigation, If Obama Faced the Same Situation, ‘They’d Be in Jail for 50 Years’

President Donald Trump slammed “dirty cop” FBI brokers concerned in the investigation of Russian meddling into the 2016 election, pronouncing they’d “be in jail for 50 years” if one thing identical took place to former President Barack Obama.

Trump made the remarks in Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday night time, right through a rally that still noticed him tout his ballot numbers and take credit score for what he stated used to be the best-ever U.S. economic system.

“There are a lot of dishonest slimeballs out there. Dishonest scum. Dirty cops, lot of dirty cops… the FBI, those guys in that are incredible, but the ones on top, they were absolute scum,” stated Trump. “And what they were trying to do, if that happened to Obama, or a Democrat, or especially a liberal Democrat, they’d be in jail for 50 years and it would have taken place two years ago already.”

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 10, 2020.

Trump has lengthy claimed that the investigation headed by means of former FBI Director Robert Mueller used to be a “partisan witch hunt.” The investigation discovered that Russia interfered in the election to profit Trump, however didn’t in finding enough proof to fortify allegations of collusion by means of Trump—whilst additionally now not exonerating the president.

Trump insisted that the FBI had “spied” on his marketing campaign, whilst suggesting the company had a vendetta in opposition to him that he vowed to “never, ever excuse.”

“They spied on our campaign, remember that,” stated Trump. “And after they spied, we won. And then after we won, they tried to get us out of office. It’s never happened before in the history of our country, and we can’t let that happen. We can never, ever excuse it. We can never let them get away with that.”

The rally started with Trump making a song the praises a World War II veteran who were carried into the target audience by means of fellow attendees. The president referred to as the veteran “the hottest celebrity in the world.” He added that the veteran “might even be hotter than Trump” after a video of the guy being carried into the venue as supporters chanted “USA! USA!” used to be posted on-line prior to the rally.

The match took place at kind of the similar time as the Democratic debate used to be happening in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump spoke about his doable competitors a number of occasions right through the rally, at one level bringing up that he heard former New York City Mike Bloomberg used to be “getting slammed” at the debate.

The president promised the crowd he would make a go back talk over with to Arizona prior to the November election. He narrowly gained the swing state in 2016. Trump’s subsequent rally is about for Thursday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.