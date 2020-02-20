Thursday Tee occasions, Live Stream, TV Channel

Dustin Johnson will play along Francesco Molinari and Abraham Ancer within the first two rounds of the WGC-Mexico Championship this week.

The 35-year-old has gained the event two times because it moved to the Club de Golf Chapultepec simply outdoor Mexico City and starts the protection of his identify at 12:39 p.m. ET on Thursday from tee No. 10.

Including final week’s tied for 10th end on the Genesis Invitational, Johnson has two top-10 finishes in his final 3 begins and arrives into the event because the second-favorite.

Dating again to 2019, Ancer has 3 top-10 finishes within the final 5 begins, together with a fourth and a moment position and could have the lion’s proportion of improve taking part in in entrance of his house crowd.

Molinari, in the meantime, arrives into the event in a woeful run of shape. The 2018 Open Championship has ignored the minimize in each and every of his final 3 begins and will probably be hoping for a turnaround in fortunes this week.

The trio will probably be adopted at the path by means of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Gary Woodland at 12:51 p.m. ET.

A runner-up at Chapultepec final yr, McIlroy is a 13/2 favourite this week and arrives in Mexico at the again of 5 instantly top-five finishes on the PGA Tour.

Fleetwood, in the meantime, makes his first look around the Atlantic in over six months after profitable the Nedbank Golf Championship in South Africa in November and completing moment and 11th on the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai and the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final month.

Woodland, in the meantime, has completed within the top-10 4 occasions in his final six begins.

World No. 10 Xander Schaeuffele additionally starts his event from tee No. 10 along Kevin Kisner and Paul Casey, whilst 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed will probably be at the path after the crowd containing McIlroy.

Over on tee No. 1, Tyrell Hatton, Scott Hend and Byeong Hun An kick off complaints at 12:03 p.m. ET, adopted by means of a bunch containing Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen and Ryo Ishikawa.

Fresh from his triumph on the Genesis Invitational final week, Adam Scott makes his first look on the WGC-Mexico Championship since 2017.

The Australian will play the primary two rounds along Carlos Artiz and international No. 3 Jon Rahm, with the trio getting underway from tee No. 1 at 2:03 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Here’s the whole thing you want to understand forward of Thursday.

Dustin Johnson of the United States (L) shakes arms with Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland after his 5 shot victory all the way through the overall spherical of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 24, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico.

David Cannon/Getty

Selected tee occasions (All occasions ET)

Tee No. 1

12:03 p.m.—Tyrrell Hatton, Scott Hend, Byeong Hun An12:15 p.m.—Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen, Ryo Ishikawa12:27 p.m.—Corey Conners, Cameron Smith, Matt Kuchar1:27 p.m.—Bernd Wiesberger, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick1:51 p.m.—Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Justin Thomas2:03 p.m.—Adam Scott, Carlos Ortiz, Jon Rahm2:15 p.m.—Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Sung Kang

Tee No. 10

12:03 p.m.—Shaun Norris, Lucas Glover, Jazz Janewattananond12:27 p.m.—Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele, Paul Casey12:39 p.m.—Francesco Molinari, Dustin Johnson, Abraham Ancer12:51 p.m.—Tommy Fleetwood, Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy1:03 p.m.—Patrick Reed, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im1:15 p.m.—Collin Morikawa, Benjamin Hebert, Zach Murray2:15 p.m.—Jason Kokrak, Zander Lombard, Shugo Imahira

WGC-Mexico Championship TV protection

On Thursday and Friday, protection starts at 2 p.m. ET on Golf Channel and runs till 6:30 p.m. ET. Coverage of featured teams and featured holes will probably be to be had from 9:45 p.m. ET on each days by the use of PGA Tour Live.

Golf Channel will even broadcast are living motion between 12 p.m. ET and a couple of:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and between 1 p.m. ET and a couple of:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

NBC will take over at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday, protecting the overall two rounds. Coverage of featured teams and featured holes will probably be to be had from 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday and 11:15 a.m. ET on Sunday by the use of PGA Tour Live.

WGC-Mexico Championship are living flow

All 4 days of the event will also be watched on PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel’s virtual platforms and by the use of fuboTV. A are living flow of the overall two days of the event will probably be to be had by the use of NBC’s virtual platforms.