Single mum, 23, who offered to sell newborn baby girl on black market for £12,000 jailed for four years
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- Single mum, 23, who offered to sell newborn baby girl on black market for £12,000 jailed for four years - February 20, 2020
- Grace Millane’s mum confronts ‘callous and depraved’ murderer in court as he’s jailed for 17 years - February 20, 2020
- How ‘incel’ terrorist Tobias Rathjen obsessed over Trump conspiracies & far-right propaganda before Germany massacre - February 20, 2020
A SINGLE mum who attempted who attempted to sell her newborn baby girl on the black market for £12,000 has been jailed for four years.
Barnokhon Kyzy Rasulzhan, 24, was once sentenced through a courtroom in Moscow after she was once stuck receiving cash from a buyer.
The mum was once stuck through an anti-slavery staff who had been running undercover[/caption]
The mum-of-three attempted to sell two of her kids on social media prior to they had been even born.
In 2017, the mummy puts an ad on-line which was once then came upon through Russian police.
Sick consumers requested Rasulzhan to carry her newborn girl to Moscow from a the town within the Southwestern Russian republic of Tatarstan so they may lend a hand with paperwork and scientific lend a hand.
The evil mum had a transformation of center prior to going into labour and stopped contacting the patron.
In early 2019, she positioned a equivalent advert on-line taking a look for “adoptive” folks for her 2d kid.
She requested for £12,097 (1,000,000 RUB) for one kid.
Rasulzhan didn’t alternate her thoughts and was once stuck through police when she took cash from the buyer,
MOST READ IN WORLD NEWS
FIGHT FOR LIFE
Pregnant girl, 13, who mentioned boy, 10, was once dad is raced to A&E over baby fears
'GOODNIGHT MY BABIES'
Rugby celebrity's Facebook submit prior to killing three children & spouse in automotive blaze
Local media mentioned the girl has 3 kids who are lately dwelling with their grandmother.
Netizen ‘Aleksandra Popova’ mentioned: “This is crazy.”
And ‘Sergey Alekseevich’ commented: “Oh my, she is 24 and has three children. Bonkers.”
Her 3 kids had been positioned in care and are most likely to be followed[/caption]
The mom, pictured right here coming into courtroom, faces up to six years in prison if convicted[/caption]
Barnokhon Rasulzhan Kyzy, 24, and two of her kids[/caption]
Kyzy was once detained after allegedly attempting to sell her newborn[/caption]