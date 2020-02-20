Should CEOs stay on the board after they step down?





Investors applauded when former DuPont CEO Ed Breen unexpectedly reclaimed the task on Tuesday, with former CEO Marc Doyle brushed aside instantly. But in a way, Breen wasn’t the former CEO in any respect. He were CEO of DowDuPont sooner than it was once break up into 3 corporations, and when DuPont was unbiased remaining spring, Breen took the position of the board’s government chairman.

“Executive chairman means you’re CEO,” says Charles Elson, a company governance knowledgeable at the University of Delaware. “The person with the CEO title is really the chief operating officer.”

That is, Breen was once all the time in price. Now the corporate is finishing the fiction that Doyle was once the boss.

But why does this occur in any respect? If the incoming CEO isn’t able for the most sensible task, then why give it to him? And if he’s able, then why set up a shadow CEO in a brand new place above him? Who’s in price right here?

It isn’t abnormal for CEOs to grow to be government chairs after leaving the CEO task. It came about remaining yr at Constellation Brands, Intuit, Kimberly-Clark, Pfizer, and different primary corporations; Ginni Rometty will grow to be government chairman of IBM’s board after she steps down in April. At many different corporations, the departing CEO remains on as chairman, no longer government chairman.

Getting the handoff proper is increasingly more vital as CEO turnover rises to exceptional ranges. January set a brand new report for CEO departures in one month—simply as 2019 did for departures in a yr—1,600 of them, studies Challenger Gray & Christmas, an outplacement company that tracks private and non-private corporations.

The trending opinion of the follow is apparent. “It’s a bad idea,” says Elson, who has served on a half-dozen forums, none of which the ex-CEO stayed on as a director. “A good CEO recognizes that it’s not fair to the new person.” Marc Feigen, a New York–primarily based guide who advises CEOs and forums on succession, is of the same opinion. “It’s not a practice I approve of,” he says. “When Barack Obama walks into his first cabinet meeting, he shouldn’t see George W. Bush sitting there.” Noel Tichy, an established counselor to CEOs and a professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, says bluntly: “It’s a stupid idea. All kinds of psychological factors get in the way. Maybe the new CEO owes his or her job to the predecessor. Or maybe the new CEO can’t stand the previous one. Maybe the old CEO brought all the other directors onto the board, and they feel loyal to him or her. It obstructs the new CEO from doing his or her job.”

They’re all describing the maximum elementary drawback. “How do you question what your predecessor did when he or she is sitting there?” Feigen asks. “It’s awkward, and it shouldn’t be awkward.”

Research through investigators at Georgetown University and the University of Pittsburgh reveals that, except the departing CEO is a founder, corporations whose ex-CEOs stay on the board endure decrease inventory returns than different corporations all over the two years after the turnover. The find out about doesn’t say why that occurs. The purpose may well be the ones awkward dynamics in the boardroom. A darker speculation holds that sooner than departing, the ageing CEO might steer the succession procedure towards a much less skilled candidate so the board will need the old-timer to stay round.

The Conference Board’s newest document on CEO succession practices, coauthored through Georgetown University professor Jason Schloetzer, reveals that “while common in the past, this practice [keeping the departing CEO on the board] has become less prevalent.” The document says that amongst the greatest production and nonfinancial corporations—the ones with earnings exceeding $20 billion—60% explicitly require the exiting CEO to surrender from the board on departure. With or with out an specific coverage, clean-break transitions came about remaining yr at giant corporations together with MetLife, Weyerhaeuser, and Schlumberger, as an example.

A temporary overlap of the outdated and new bosses hardly reasons a lot hurt, despite the fact that. “A limited period of time until the chairman is replaced can make sense, say until the next annual meeting,” says Feigen. Yet continuity, the rationale maximum steadily cited for retaining the CEO round, doesn’t require that the outdated CEO stay on the board. At Weyerhaeuser, as an example, exiting CEO Doyle Simons left the board however maintained continuity as a “special adviser” to new CEO Devin Stockfish for 3 months.

By a ways the hardest calls contain departing founder CEOs who can’t undergo to depart. Results vary from superior to terrible. The researchers from Georgetown and the University of Pittsburgh discovered that once founder CEOs stayed on the board after handing off the most sensible task, corporate inventory returns on moderate had been no worse than the ones of alternative corporations. Even Feigen believes that “in a founder-driven company, it makes sense for the founder to remain on the board for a period of time. The value of the founder is very high, and the value to the founder is very high.” When the founder’s web value is in large part or totally in the corporate’s inventory, incentives are aligned.

It can figure out smartly, despite the fact that the trail is never clean. Nike’s Phil Knight, Starbucks’ Howard Schultz, and Microsoft’s Bill Gates all remained chairmen after stepping down as CEO; all have since left their forums, and their corporations have long gone on to unusual luck after vital stumbles. But the tale isn’t all the time glad. Ralph Lauren stepped down as CEO of his style empire in 2015 whilst final government chairman. His successor were in the task for simply 15 months when his departure was once introduced, and despite the fact that some other CEO was once employed, Lauren stays government chairman at age 80. As markets have surged, the inventory stays smartly underneath its worth in 2014.

Leaving the CEO task will all the time be a mental disaster for some bosses. They’re leaving at the back of energy, repute, source of revenue, even their identification—as one ex-CEO put it, “You’re going from Who’s Who to who’s he?” Inevitably some will need to stay on as board chair. Whether that occurs is as much as the board. Directors wish to glance deep inside of themselves and resolution in truth: For whose get advantages are we taking into account this? The shareholders’? Or the ex-CEO’s?

More must-read tales from Fortune:

—2020’s 100 Best Companies to Work For

—How psychedelic medication might revolutionize psychological well being care

—Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on how the tech trade can win again public believe

—America’s heading for a tax on the center magnificence

—WATCH: Why CEOs are pessimistic about 2020 industry outlook

Subscribe to Fortune’s Bull Sheet for no-nonsense finance information and research day-to-day.





Source link