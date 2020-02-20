Rugby star Rowan Baxter who burned his kids to death ‘kidnapped one child months ago and repeatedly stalked his wife’





AN Australian rugby star who burned his ex-wife and kids to death had repeatedly stalked her and as soon as abducted one in their daughters, her grieving oldsters have stated.

Rowan Baxter, 42, doused the automobile his spouse Hannah, 31, daughters Laianah, six, and Aaliyah, 4, and son Trey, 3, had been in with petrol ahead of environment it alight on Wednesday morning.

Rowan Baxter doused a automobile his spouse Hannah, daughters Laianah and Aaliyah, and son Trey had been in with petrol ahead of environment it alight

Baxter reportedly ambushed the 4 as they had been using to college

Baxter, proper, used to be a former rugby league participant with the New Zealand Warriors

Witnesses instructed how Hannah – who died later in medical institution – fled along with her garments in flames screaming: “He’s poured petrol on me!”

Baxter died in the street after stabbing himself, and the kids all died whilst trapped within the automobile.

Hannah is reported to had been using the kids to college when Baxter ambushed them.

The kids were residing with the mummy whilst the couple labored on a custody association after setting apart ultimate yr.

Baxter used to be a former rugby league participant with the New Zealand Warriors, and since retiring were working a health club east of Brisbane with his spouse.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Hannah’s oldsters, Lloyd and Suzanne Clarke, stated Hannah had left Baxter after spending 11 years in an abusive marriage.

They stated Baxter’s movements were the top of a “downward spiral” of “frightening and monstrous” behaviour.

“She had to get the kids and just go without saying anything,” stated Lloyd.

“Because he was such a control freak and would get into her headspace and she would give in.”

Suzanne added: “He abducted [one of the children] on Boxing Day and took her interstate for 4 days till the police were given her again.

“He stayed with a mate who was an absolute animal and sent Hannah a disgusting email blaming her for everything.”

‘HE WAS STALKING HER’

They stated Baxter had now and again been accepted to see the kids, however used to be now not allowed inside 20 meters of his ex-wife after a up to date argument right through which he assaulted her.

“We still don’t know how he got so close,” Lloyd stated.

“He’s clearly ambushed her someway, I’m certain she do not have stopped for him.

“She would be more likely to try to run over him.”

They added Hannah had come to consider Baxter had get right of entry to to her telephone and non-public knowledge as a result of he appeared ready to monitor her actions and “knew things he shouldn’t have known”.

The deaths have brought on an outpouring of grief from buddies and circle of relatives in addition to shrines of plants and playing cards on the scene and outdoor the Baxters’ marital house.

Australian top minister Scott Morrison stated: “My heart goes out to the families and community going through this tragic time and the emergency responders confronting what would be a shattering scene”.

All 5 family members died right through the assault

The couple were arranging custody of the kids after setting apart ultimate yr

Hannah's oldsters stated Baxter abducted one of the kids two months ahead of the assault

They additionally stated Baxter used to be now not allowed inside 20 meters of his ex-wife

Holly reportedly left Baxter after 11 years in an abusive marriage

