Rugby star Rowan Baxter ‘tried to stop passers-by helping his kids and wife after setting car alight with them inside’





WITNESSES have stated ex-rugby star Rowan Baxter attempted to stop passersby helping his kids and wife after allegedly ambushing their car in Brisbane and setting it on hearth.

Rowan Baxter, 42, his 31-year-old wife Hannah, daughters Laianah, six, Aaliyah, 4 and three-year-old son Trey, have been discovered useless by way of paramedics at 8.30am native time on Wednesday.

Witnesses informed how Hannah – who died later in sanatorium – fled with her garments in flames screaming “He’s poured petrol on me!”

She have been riding the kids to college and he have been within the entrance passenger seat when the car all of sudden erupted in flames, police stated.

The white 4×Four automobile was once doused with petrol and set alight by way of Mr Baxter, a former New Zealand Warriors participant, in accordance to Australian media stories.

He died in the street after stabbing himself, the Australian newspaper reported, however the kids have been trapped within the car because it burnt close to Mrs Baxter’s oldsters’ house, the place she was once dwelling with the youngsters.

The pair had reportedly separated overdue final 12 months, and have been making an attempt to determine custody preparations.

Neighbour Aaron Snell informed the Courier Mail that Mr Baxter was once in “all manner of states” and jumped into the flaming car to take hold of a knife as bystanders attempted to assist.

He claims the dad-of-three was once offended at the ones making an attempt to save the youngsters trapped within the hearth and “protested to stop putting it out”.

Police stated it was once too early to make sure how the fireplace began.

“How the fire actually occurred has not been ascertained at the moment so for us to call it a murder-suicide or a tragic accident, it’s inappropriate at this stage,” Detective Inspector Mark Thompson stated.

The car was once nonetheless on hearth when the emergency products and services staff arrived.

Adrian Tong, a senior operations manager, stated: “I’ve been in the ambulance service for a long time and these things are always difficult when there’s children involved. We did all we could.”

Mrs Baxter was once taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a important situation, police stated, however died later.

A passer-by was once additionally handled for facial burns after he battled the inferno making an attempt to succeed in the youngsters.

Mr Baxter have been operating a fitness center with his wife in Brisbane after his taking part in profession ended.

A criminal offense scene was once arrange in Camp Hill within the east of town as forensic groups moved in.

Neighbour Murray Campbell stated he heard a number of explosions from his lawn and ran to in finding the circle of relatives demise within the blazing car.

He stated: “It seemed like a fuel bottle exploding. Next minute, voof, about 4 different explosions.

“By that time you couldn’t get near the vehicle. Unless you had a proper suit on, you just had no hope. The young lady was rolling on the footpath in flames.”

Shocked Australian PM Scott Morrison stated: “My heart goes out to the families and community going through this tragic time and the emergency responders confronting what would be a shattering scene”.





