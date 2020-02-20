Republican Matt Gaetz’s Challenger, a Retired US Navy Commander, Says Rep is Using ‘Cold War’ Tactics to Stay in Power

A Democratic challenger for the seat of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has accused the congressman of the usage of chilly battle ways and “information warfare” in a new marketing campaign advert.

Phil Ehr, a 26-year veteran of the U.S. Navy who retired as a Commander in 2008, launched the video titled “Cut the Noise” Thursday. Ehr contrasts his lengthy profession in the army with the profession of Gaetz, portrayed as an obsessed fan of President Donald Trump who makes use of “information warfare” for political benefit.

“I’ve spent my whole life training for moments like this,” Ehr says in the advert. “If you spend a lifetime learning how to see through the fog of war, there’s one thing you learn: one of the main tools of the enemy, it’s noise. Chaos meant to hide what’s actually going on.”

The bulk of Ehr’s Naval profession used to be spent as a pilot, flying reconnaissance missions all over a number of conflicts all over the chilly battle. The video likens the conduct of Gaetz to ways that had been utilized by the federal government of the Soviet Union.

“In the cold war, we watched Russia use those tactics every day,” says Ehr. “But I never thought I’d see the day when American leaders would use information warfare against their own people.”

Ehr additionally tried to problem Gaetz in 2018 however misplaced in the Democratic number one. He used to be previously a Republican, however left the celebration after the 2016 presidential number one, when Trump defeated his most popular candidate, former Ohio Governor John Kasich.

Gaetz’s ardent give a boost to for Trump has ceaselessly been criticized through political fighters, with some deeming his conduct “grandstanding.” His marketing campaign web page touts media quotes that describe him as “Trump’s best buddy” and “Trump’s ultimate defender.” Ehr’s advert makes an attempt to use the affiliation in opposition to the congressman, deeming each him and Trump “dishonorable.”

“I love the country I spent my life serving and I can no longer stand by and watch dishonorable men like Donald Trump and Matt Gaetz treat the American people like enemy combatants,” says Ehr in the video. “It is time for the lies and chaos to stop.”

The video used to be made through Win Productions, a corporate run through Democratic strategist Bill Hyers, who prior to now served as marketing campaign supervisor for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s a success 2013 marketing campaign.

Defeating Gaetz in November can be a primary disenchanted for any challenger. Florida’s 1st Congressional District is closely Republican and Gaetz gained the 2018 election with greater than two times as many votes as his Democratic opponent.