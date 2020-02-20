Pregnant schoolgirl, 13, who claimed 10-year-old was real dad is rushed to hospital over fears she could lose the baby





A PREGNANT schoolgirl who claimed a 10-year-old was the baby’s real dad has been rushed to hospital over fears she could lose the kid.

The Russian teenager – now 14 – mentioned on social media that medical doctors have warned she may undergo a miscarriage.

The lady to start with claimed she have been made pregnant by means of a 10-year-old boy[/caption]

Darya (Dasha) had insisted on prime-time Russian nationwide TV final month that most effective Ivan (Vanya), 10, could have made her pregnant when she was 13.

However, a physician who tested Ivan mentioned he was too sexually immature to have fathered a kid.

Darya has now instructed government that she had named her 10-year-old buddy as the dad, as she didn’t need to say that she was allegedly raped by means of a 15-year-old boy in her nuclear manufacturing the city of Zheleznogorsk, say studies.

As a results of a grievance from her circle of relatives, he was put underneath space arrest.

The pregnant lady and her folks, in conjunction with the teenage boy and his folks, were interviewed by means of Russian detectives, in accordance to native media.

But, the Russian Investigative Committee has now not made any remark on the case, and no fees or a legal investigation were introduced.

‘NOW IN HOSPITAL’

Meanwhile, Darya – who seems on TikTok and has hundreds of fans on Instagram – has been posting updates about her admission to hospital.

She mentioned in a video: “I received’t be on-line for some time.

“The doctors have found a risk of miscarriage and I’m now in hospital.”

Major newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda quoted a supply shut to Darya’s circle of relatives revealing that she admitted her unique tale over the ten-year-old boy was false, and she had made the declare as she was attempting to stay an alleged rape secret.

The supply mentioned that – in a remark to police officers – she alleged that the boy, 15, sought after to have intercourse however she refused.

After she turned into pregnant, Darya satisfied her more youthful good friend Ivan to pass in conjunction with her tale about being the real dad, to keep away from the disgrace she feared if she outed the 15-year-old, it was claimed.

They caught to the tale on a countrywide TV display and the teenager turned into an web ‘superstar’ along with her “Pregnant at 13” posts.

Psychologist Oksana Anishchenko instructed newshounds that the lady’s social media status on the again of the being pregnant was serving to her conquer her trauma.

The 10-year-old seemed on TV in Russia forward of the baby’s arrival to proportion main points of his ‘dating’ with the lady[/caption]

The medical doctors didn’t imagine the 10-year-old could have fathered a baby in any respect[/caption]

