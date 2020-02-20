Nearly 6 million Contigo children’s water bottles recalled for possible choking hazard





For the second one time in six months, Contigo is urging oldsters to forestall the use of its water bottles, made in particular for children, after studying—once more—that the bottles may provide a choking hazard.

Contigo, together with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, has recalled 5.7 million of its Kids Cleanable Water Bottles. Bottles that experience a black spout base and spout duvet are suffering from the motion. They are available 13-, 14- and 20-ounce sizes.)

The identical product used to be up to now recalled in August 2019. And the CPSC says any dad or mum who gained a alternative cap in that recall must touch the corporate for a brand new water bottle.

To date, the corporate has gained 427 studies of the spout detaching from the bottle. Of the ones, 27 have ended up in children’s mouths. No accidents were reported.

The bottles have been bought in Costco, Walmart, Target and different retail shops between April 2018 and previous this month. Prices ranged from $nine to $24.

Several youngsters’s merchandise were recalled over the last 18 months. In December, 2018, toddler ibuprofen used to be recalled over considerations the dosage used to be too robust. Nearly two months later, the similar corporate recalled extra ibuprofen for the similar explanation why. And ultimate August, Pfizer recalled youngsters’s Advil on overdose fears.

